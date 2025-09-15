Gully Town Tots is back at Gulliver’s Valley with more characters than ever

South Yorkshire tots and toddlers are in for a treat with popular indoor play sessions set to return to Gulliver's Valley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gully Town Tots offers exciting play sessions especially designed for toddlers and tots at the Rotherham theme park resort. And this time youngsters can enjoy more character meet and greets than ever before with appearances from Bing & Flop, Tiny and Small Clanger as well as the Very Hungry Caterpillar.

The sessions, which run from 10am to 2pm on selected Mondays and Fridays during term time, feature indoor rides designed for kids five and under, softplay in the YooHoo™ Playzone and lots of animals to visit in the Mini Farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it's time to refuel, Curiosity Café is open for delicious lunchtime snacks and drinks.

Gully Town Tots at Gulliver’s Valley.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: "We get such positive comments from parents and carers about our tots sessions as the little ones really enjoy the fun and engaging time they have with us.