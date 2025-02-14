Halifax theatre company Northern Broadsides to host free workshops and grand finale at Eureka! for Ted Hughes-inspired Iron People project in Calderdale

Halifax-based theatre company Northern Broadsides have announced a grand finale to their ambitious community project Iron People - one that puts local community, creativity, and environmental action at the heart of its work.

Offering a range of engaging free workshops across Calderdale, this huge project will culminate in a spectacular outdoor finale at Eureka! The National Children's Museum on Saturday 26 April 2025

Hi, it’s lovely to be in touch. Could you tell us a little about Northern Broadsides and the company’s goals? Northern Broadsides is a theatre company based in Halifax, West Yorkshire. We create bold, accessible, and irreverent shows and inspiring creative engagement programmes.

We are well-known for producing classic and new plays that resonate with contemporary audiences while celebrating the cultural landscape and diverse voices of the North of England. For over 32 years, Northern Broadsides has toured extensively across the UK and internationally, bringing high-quality theatre to audiences everywhere.

This year we’ve focused on celebrating the creativity of communities and artists within our home region of Calderdale. We believe theatre and storytelling should be for everyone, and this project has been about bringing people together to explore their own voices, stories and landscapes through creativity.

You’re bringing the finale to your series Iron People this April. What inspired the series, and why did you want to highlight Calderdale? Iron People has been inspired by Ted Hughes’ books, The Iron Man and The Iron Woman. The stories feel incredibly relevant today, with their themes of resilience, environmental responsibility and hope. Hughes was born in Mytholmroyd and had a deep connection to Calderdale. We wanted to create something that was truly rooted in place - drawing on the landscapes, communities and creative energy of the area. The Iron Man in particular is read by primary school children across the borough so felt like an accessible entry point to a wider conversation about climate change.The project was also timed to be part of Calderdale’s Year of Culture (CultureDale), which celebrates Calderdale's 50th anniversary with a year-long programme of creativity and activity.

Northern Broadsides also offers a series of free workshops and events. Why do you think it is so important to make creativity like this accessible? Creativity is for everyone, not just for those who can afford a theatre or workshop ticket. By offering free workshops - from storytelling and poetry to mudlarking and acting - we’ve created opportunities for people to express themselves, connect with their surroundings, and feel part of something bigger. We’ve deliberately programmed activities to take place across the borough, including in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge, Todmorden, Elland and Mytholmroyd, to make sure people could access activities on their doorstep and reduce travel costs. We’ve received funding from several trusts and foundations, including the National Lottery, to enable participation to be totally free.

Why do you think it is so important to continue to highlight the history and legacy of Ted Hughes? Hughes was one of the most significant poets of the 20th century, and his work is deeply tied to the landscapes and history of Yorkshire. But more than that, his writing speaks urgently to our times; his concerns about nature, industry, and humanity’s impact on the environment feel more pressing than ever. By revisiting his stories through Iron People we are exploring the issues that matter to us today. Hughes was particularly passionate about creative opportunities for young people and helped to establish a northern centre for creative writing at his home, Lumb Bank in Hebden Bridge. It has been important to us to ensure opportunities for young people are at the heart of Iron People and we have established Northern Broadsides’ first youth theatre for children aged 8-14 living in Park Ward, central Halifax. We’re also working with local illustrator Chris Mould, whose work brings the current edition of The Iron Man to life, to deliver illustration workshops for families.

Where and when can people come experience Iron People? The grand finale of Iron People takes place on Saturday 26th April outside Eureka! in Halifax, and will be an unmissable, free, outdoor event. Three puppet creatures, designed by local children and brought to life by Thingumajig Theatre, will emerge from Calderdale’s rivers, moors, and streets to join the community in a powerful call for environmental action. In the lead up, there are also creative workshops and activities in Todmorden and Park Ward in Halifax, and we’re also launching ‘Hidden in the Landscape - Stories of Cromwell Bottom’ on 29 and 30 March, an immersive audio trail exploring the history and biodiversity of a very important nature reserve in Brighouse.