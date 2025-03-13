Headingley coffee spot takes things up a notch

With award-winning speciality-grade beans, radical brewing methods and a menu packed with freshly-made food, this is a coffee lover’s paradise.

After years of globe-trotting research and obsessive experimentation, the team behind Caffeine Addict have concocted a menu of cutting-edge coffee experiences unlike anywhere else.

Alongside popular favourites like the flat white, Caffeine Addict’s inventive coffee menu features bold creations including an artisan Cold Drip Coffee, Triple Coffee Flight, Tiramisu Latte, Affogato and their signature ‘Black Snow’ Espresso Slush with Soft Serve Ice Cream.

All coffees are crafted from a blend of small batch, precision-roasted beans. Visitors can also enjoy a range of teas and infusions including bubble tea and iced coolers.

Caffeine Addict is open every day of the week to dine in or takeaway, serving hot and cold food, freshly prepared fresh on-site. The space was designed with creativity and connection in mind for people gathering to meet, spend time together or catch-up on work.

A spokesperson for Caffeine Addict said:

“Caffeine Addict was born from our obsession with coffee, exploring bold and unconventional ways to brew and enjoy it. Caffeine Addict is our way of bringing this passion to Headingley - a place where coffee lovers can enjoy the best beans and brewing methods the world has to offer.

“This isn’t just another coffee shop, we’ve poured our hearts and souls into perfecting the menus and space, taking fellow coffee addicts on a journey beyond the ordinary. Come and give it a try soon.”

