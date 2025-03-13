Headingley coffee spot takes things up a notch

By Gina Stringer
Contributor
Published 13th Mar 2025, 13:40 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 15:08 BST
A new coffee shop is shaking up the coffee scene in Headingley. Caffeine Addict, now open on Otley Road, is a caffeine-fuelled haven for those who live, breathe and crave exceptional coffee.

With award-winning speciality-grade beans, radical brewing methods and a menu packed with freshly-made food, this is a coffee lover’s paradise.

After years of globe-trotting research and obsessive experimentation, the team behind Caffeine Addict have concocted a menu of cutting-edge coffee experiences unlike anywhere else.

Alongside popular favourites like the flat white, Caffeine Addict’s inventive coffee menu features bold creations including an artisan Cold Drip Coffee, Triple Coffee Flight, Tiramisu Latte, Affogato and their signature ‘Black Snow’ Espresso Slush with Soft Serve Ice Cream.

All coffees are crafted from a blend of small batch, precision-roasted beans. Visitors can also enjoy a range of teas and infusions including bubble tea and iced coolers.

Caffeine Addict is open every day of the week to dine in or takeaway, serving hot and cold food, freshly prepared fresh on-site. The space was designed with creativity and connection in mind for people gathering to meet, spend time together or catch-up on work.

A spokesperson for Caffeine Addict said:

“Caffeine Addict was born from our obsession with coffee, exploring bold and unconventional ways to brew and enjoy it. Caffeine Addict is our way of bringing this passion to Headingley - a place where coffee lovers can enjoy the best beans and brewing methods the world has to offer.

“This isn’t just another coffee shop, we’ve poured our hearts and souls into perfecting the menus and space, taking fellow coffee addicts on a journey beyond the ordinary. Come and give it a try soon.”

The extensive coffee menu at Caffeine Addict features well known favourites along with radical brewing techniques discovered around the globe.

1. Contributed

The extensive coffee menu at Caffeine Addict features well known favourites along with radical brewing techniques discovered around the globe. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Caffeine Addict - Headingley's new coffee spot - has plenty of seating for those looking to drink or eat in

2. Contributed

Caffeine Addict - Headingley's new coffee spot - has plenty of seating for those looking to drink or eat in Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Caffeine Addicts Coffee Flight - a way to try miniature versions of coffees from the extensive coffee menu.

3. Contributed

Caffeine Addicts Coffee Flight - a way to try miniature versions of coffees from the extensive coffee menu. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The extensive coffee menu at Caffeine Addict features well known favourites along with radical brewing techniques discovered around the globe.

4. Contributed

The extensive coffee menu at Caffeine Addict features well known favourites along with radical brewing techniques discovered around the globe. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Headingley
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice