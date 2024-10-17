Healthy Halloween activities for youngsters in York

GLL, the charitable social enterprise that operates Better Leisure Centres in York, has announced its programme of healthy activities for toddlers and youngsters that will run during the October half term.

For the first time, a series of themed activities such as trick or treat games and swim sessions with pumpkin inflatables and skeleton floats, have been introduced to the regular programme of events, designed to provide entertainment and exercise for children and families throughout the school holidays. There will also be Halloween-themed music played at the centres and photo booths so youngsters are invited to turn up in fancy dress.

Highlights include:

Toddlers World - a fun and interactive soft play and inflatable session which supports the development of key life skills through puzzle solving and decision making.

Soft play at Better leisure centre

Burnholme Leisure Centre

Saturday 2nd November.

Aqua Splash – ultimate fun in the water with obstacles, drops and slides to test balance and endurance

Yearsley Swimming Pool

Wednesday 30th October, Friday 1st November and Sunday 3rd November.

Clip 'n' Climb – the colourful state-of-the-art climbing walls provide fun and adventure for children from 4-years to adults

York Leisure Centre

Monday 28th October – Sunday 3rd November.

Toddlers World and Jungle Run - jungle bouncer with animal play shapes and the jungle run obstacle course

York Leisure Centre

Monday 28th October, Tuesday 29th October and Sunday 3rd November.

£1 Swims for under 16-year olds are available every day during the school holidays before 10am at all participating Swim for All sessions

York Leisure Centre, Energise Leisure Centre and Yearsley Swimming Pool.

Paul Bickle, GLL’s Partnership Manager in the region, said: "For the first time, the team has devised an exciting and action-packed programme of activities to celebrate Halloween this half term. We’re focused on providing children with the opportunity to enjoy and participate in a range of activities and offer an inclusive environment where they can have fun, develop new skills and get more active.”