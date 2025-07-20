Historic Longshaw Sheep Dog Trials soar into 127th year with spectacular RAF flypast

One of the Peak District’s oldest and most beloved rural traditions, the Longshaw Sheep Dog Trials, is preparing to mark its 127th anniversary with an extraordinary twist, a special Royal Air Force flypast.

Set in the picturesque Longshaw Pastures, this year's event, held from Thursday 28th to Saturday 30th August, will reach thrilling new heights as iconic RAF aircraft, including a Lancaster Bomber and legendary Spitfire and Hurricane fighters, take to the skies on Saturday 30th August.

This spectacular display comes under the new leadership of Sheffield-born entrepreneur and philanthropist David Richards MBE, who recently took on the role of President. Richards is bringing fresh energy to the event, including the introduction of online ticket sales for the very first time in its history.

Richards shared his excitement: “It’s a privilege to preside over such a cherished event that embodies the spirit of Yorkshire and its proud traditions. Combining the remarkable talents of sheepdogs and their handlers with the breathtaking RAF flypast ensures this year's event will be truly unforgettable. We're committed to preserving Longshaw's legacy while embracing new ways to enhance everyone's experience.”

Since its inception in 1898, the Trials have been a highlight of Yorkshire’s countryside calendar, offering a weekend filled with competitive sheepdog trials, family-friendly activities, regional produce, and local crafts.

Tickets are available online for £7.50, with children under 12 admitted free. Memberships supporting this volunteer-led charity event are also available online.

For tickets visit: www.tickettailor.com/events/longshaw/1378642