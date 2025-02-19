Homemade Classics at Family-Run Café have Customers Queuing Out the Door

Hackney House is based in a charming stone building, the oldest parts of which date back to 1660. These cosy surrounds have delighted patrons over the years, with many customers returning week in, week out.

The talented team of bakers are incredibly proud of their hearty, home cooked classics, crafted with skill – and more than a hint of nostalgia.

Everything is made from scratch using locally sourced produce.

One of Hackney Houses’ signature dishes is their homemade pies. Their Meat & Potato pie has been made to the exact same recipe since Kathryn Turner opened her first business at the tender age of 18.

Kathryn’s daughter, Alice, who helps her mum manage Hackney House, says; “Mum is just incredible. She is such a skilled home-baker that she doesn’t need to weigh any ingredients – she can bake anything just by eye and knows instinctively how much of each ingredient to use!”

The pies are so popular that there’s often queues out the deli door and they almost always sell out, however many they bake!

In addition to the core pie flavours of: Meat & Potato; Steak & Ale, and Chicken & Mushroom, there are also weekly specials with seasonal flavours.Gluten free pies can be provided on request if booked in advance.

“In addition to the pies, everyone talks about our gravy. We joke that it’s our ‘famous secret recipe’ gravy – but it’s just traditional, fuss-free cooking that still goes down a storm with our customers.”

Hackney House have also garnered quite the reputation for their scones. There’s always two sweet and one savoury options, with flavours changing daily. In fact, Hackney’s popular cake counter never looks the same, as their talented team of cooks bake from scratch each morning and throughout the day.

“Popular staples include chocolate brownies, Victoria sponge cake and frangipane tarts, but otherwise we like to keep things fresh and ensure there’s always something new for our customers to enjoy.”

The cafe is busy throughout the day and is often fully booked in advance. Similarly, Hackney House’s deli counter is incredibly popular, with queues often out of the door.

“Lots of people pop in to buy sweet treats to enjoy at home, or for a pie – supplied with a pot of Hackney’s famous gravy - a homemade lasagne or quiche or a fruit crumble.”

Over the years, the menu at Hackney House has evolved to meet customer demand.

“The old favourites remain as popular as ever – but we’re also seeing an increasing number of customers seeking more health conscious options. We’ve moved with the trends to ensure we cater for everyone.”

In addition to the ever popular ‘Hearty Hackney’- the cafe’s spin on a Full English breakfast featuring sausages from local butchers, there’s now the option of Avocado and Farm-Fresh Eggs on Sourdough, or a ‘Veggie Hackney’ breakfast featuring halloumi, egg, tomatoes, mushrooms and baked beans or Homemade Granola served with local yogurt, fresh berries and Mrs Darlington's lemon curd.

At lunch, there’s always a seasonal salad. Options currently include a vibrant combination of Mediterranean vegetables, creamy goats cheese and caramelised onions or a Seafood Salad featuring prawns, fresh salmon and Scottish smoked salmon served with homemade Marie Rose sauce.

There’s always a Homemade Quiche served with seasonal salad, homemade coleslaw and new potatoes. The flavours of the quiche also change most days and there are always vegetarian and gluten free options available.

“We’re incredibly proud to use the freshest, local produce.” One of the café’s key suppliers is Ibbotson’s Fresh Quality Produce, a small family run business established in 1945 by Kathryn’s father. Ibbotson’s supply all of Hackney Houses’ fruit, vegetables and salad, as well as farm fresh eggs.

The delightfully rural location has made Hackney House a popular place for walkers, and cyclists to re-fuel during their expeditions of the local area.

“We’ve built up a really loyal customer base, some of our customers have been coming to us weekly for 18 years – and we have people who come to us for breakfast every day.”

In response to this demand, Hackney House have opened a cosy apartment which offers guests an enchanting blend of rustic charm and modern comfort. The holiday let has achieved ‘Guest Favourite’ status on Airbnb, meaning that it is one of the most loved places to stay.

Another new initiative introduced is a Supper Evening – a monthly invitation to embrace the chill of winter by spending an evening in Hackney House’s cosy village café. The traditional menu celebrates the best seasonal local produce, and is based around Hackney’s much-loved, hearty, homemade pies.

Diners can enjoy a pie of their choice (with a vegetarian option available), accompanied by seasonal sides, followed by a choice of scrumptious pudding and coffee – all for just £29.50pp with the option to Bring Your Own Bottle.

Winter Warmer Supper Evenings are available to book for the 21 of March and 25 of April.

https://www.hackneyhousecafe.com

