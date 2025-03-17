Hop along the Easter Buddies Trail at the Tropical Butterfly House

Get ready for an egg-stra special Easter adventure at the Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park throughout the school holidays!

Hop to it and track down the ‘Easter Buddies’ trail characters hiding around the park - find all the friendly farmyard friends and a scrumptious sweet treat reward is yours!

Over Easter Bank Holiday Weekend, you can also meet the Easter Bunny who will be ‘hopping up’ to say hello and keep your eyes peeled to hunt for egg-citing prize golden eggs and golden bunnies!

There’s also the chance to meet bun-derfully cute and cuddly real Easter bunnies at fun and friendly animal-handling sessions – all part of the park’s egg-citing daily keeper talks and animal encounters programme.

Meet the Easter Bunny at the Tropical Butterfly House.

Get creative! Come in your best bunny ears and Easter dress for your chance to win a spot prize and there’s fun Easter-themed arts, crafts and a colouring competition to enter!

Be amazed by the egg-straordinary animals at the daily Animal Antics show and don’t forget your animal feed bundle to feed the friendly residents of the farm barn and guinea pig village as well as meerkats, porcupines and more!

Spring adventures await! Any bunny can join in the fun and go wild at the outdoor playparks, splash zone, sand pits and picnic area. Snap a selfie in a giant dinosaur egg along the awesome dino trail or hop on board the free tractor-trailer ride to explore the park grounds!

Feeling peckish? Treat yourself at Lottie’s Coffee Lounge or the Butterfly Café with Easter-inspired picnic boxes for kids and delicious Easter-themed drinks for adults.***

Easter Buddies Trail: Saturday 29 March – Easter Monday 21 April, 10am – 4.30pm.

Meet the Easter Bunny: Good Friday 18 - Easter Monday 21 April, 10am – 4.30pm.

The Easter Buddies trail and other activities take place throughout the school holidays 29 March – 21 April.

Meet the Easter Bunny and the prize golden egg and bunny hunt takes place on Easter weekend only Good Friday 18 – Easter Monday 21 April. Activities may be weather permitting and subject to change.