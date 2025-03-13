Hop, skip and jump into Easter at William's Den

Spring is in the air and award-winning adventure play attraction, William’s Den, is set to make this Easter holiday one to remember.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a sellout event last year, the team at William’s Den are going above and beyond to create an extra special experience. Running daily from Saturday 5th to Monday 21st April, William’s Easter Adventures promises families a jam-packed day of indoor-outdoor fun, imaginative play and seasonal surprises.

Easter at the Den features an array of themed activities for families with children of all ages. Visitors will enjoy the brand-new 30-minute 2025 Easter Show featuring local actors and a magical story that even the grown-ups will enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Tipi, children can decorate a homemade Easter shortbread biscuit with a little help from William’s Farm Grandma. Outside adventures include the Easter Mission, a fun-filled trail around the Den with a chocolate prize for every child.

Easter Biscuit Decorating with Farm Grandma at Williams Dens Easter Adventure.

You can show off your best moves in the daily Bunny Bop Disco with egg-cellent prizes to be won. Plus, meet the Easter Bunny and Mascot William for a special family photo and enjoy unlimited all-day indoor-outdoor play with special Easter activities hosted by the Play Pioneers.

Den visitors can make Easter even more magical by adding optional activities to their day…they can take part in the Build a Teddy Workshop and capture a family photo in the Spring Petal Globe.

And, of course, everyone can dig in and try William’s locally-sourced food, drink and ice-cream with the launch of a brand-new spring/summer menu available taste!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tor Carver, Co-Founder and Creator of William’s Den says: "We love Easter at William’s Den, and after last year’s sellout event, we’re going all out to make 2025 even more magical! Expect heartwarming moments, fun family adventures, and sweet surprises.

Families will meet the Easter Bunny and William at William's Den's Easter Adventure

“Don’t hop, sprint to get your tickets to avoid disappointment and enjoy a special start to spring at William’s Den!”

Tickets include a full day of Easter fun and are available now, priced at £17.95 for children 3+, £15.95 for children 1-3 and £12.95 for adults. William’s Den will be open at 9:30am and closing 5pm every day! Purchase your tickets here: https://www.williamsden.co.uk/events/view/easter-adventures