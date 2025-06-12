Hot new shows for the Peak District artisans

Get ready for an exciting summer of art, craftmanship and creativity as the Peak District Artisans’ summer season gets underway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artists based in Sheffield will be amongst those taking part in two new events, showcasing their work in all its inventiveness and diversity.

The first is being held from June 28th-29th against the stunning backdrop of Renishaw Hall and Gardens, based at Renishaw Park, famed for its beautiful stately home, Italianate gardens and the Sitwell family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midsummer Art at Renishaw Hall brings over a dozen artists, designers, ceramicists and more together both inside and outside this magnificent location in what is sure to be a memorable weekend.

Artist at work, Hopton Hall

Said Alison Wake, Co-Chair of PDA: "The inspirational grounds of Renishaw Hall are a perfect backdrop for Peak District Artisans' new midsummer event. Showcasing a range of work including fine art, textiles, ceramics, photography and jewellery, exhibiting members will be on hand to discuss their working practice and answer questions. The Sitwell family home has to be one of the most beautiful in the region and we can't wait to be there to show visitors what we do."

Then, from July 26th-27th the PDA will be exhibiting at Art in the Rose Gardens at Hopton Hall.

The hall has a rich heritage spanning more than 600 years as the ancestral home of the esteemed Gell family of Derbyshire and visitors will be able to follow in the footsteps of such notable figures throughout history, including Oliver Cromwell, Mary Queen of Scots, and Queen Caroline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be an alfresco event held amidst the splendour of the Rose Garden which showcases the timeless beauty of Victorian elegance and the enchanting allure of the Derbyshire countryside.

PDA at Renishaw Hall

The event will be an opportunity to discover hidden corners, stroll along picturesque pathways, and be enthralled by works by some of the region’s leading artists and craftspeople.

Artist Ruth Matthews commented: “The Peak District Artisans are delighted to be part of the Month of Art at Hopton Hall. This will offer people the rare opportunity of not only meeting dozens of artists in person but doing so in a beautiful setting that is currently open only twice a year to visitors once in the winter for their famous snowdrop walk and again in summer to allow people to view the rose garden in all its splendour. We are sure this will be a very special event.”

Chris Harvey, who with his wife Andi Harvey owns Hopton Hall has been holding the Month of Art (MoMA) at their home for the past three years, inviting artists in all disciplines to come along with their materials and be inspired by the hall and grounds. At the final weekend the PDA’s Art in the Rose Garden event will bring the month to a grand finale, culminating in prizes for the best works as voted for by the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Said Chris: “We love to work with artists and give people the chance to see their work. We support artists with a £1,000 prize and let them in for free and this year we will also be offering second and third place prize money.

Hopton Hall

“We are especially excited this year too to be opening up our gardens to the Peak District Artisans at the end of the month.

Of course, visitors will be able to come into the gardens as well as see people painting, which is always a treat, and we will have the addition of a new café so that everyone can enjoy delicious refreshments while they are here.”

www.peakdistrictartisans.co.uk

Midsummer Art at Renishaw Hall

28th – 29th June

Renishaw Hall and Gardens

Renishaw Park

S21 3WB

www.renishaw-hall.co.uk

https://www.peakdistrictartisans.co.uk/midsummer-art-at-renishaw-hall/

Art in the Rose Gardens

26th – 27th July 2025

Hopton Hall

Wirksworth

Matlock