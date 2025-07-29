Hotel Victoria set to serve up a sizzling summer event

Hotel Victoria in Robin Hood’s Bay is set to host a special BBQ event on Friday, 15 August from 4pm to 7pm to celebrate summer and the very best local produce.

The hotel’s spectacular sea-view terrace will provide the perfect backdrop for the BBQ, co-created by the hotel’s award-winning chef, Ryan Osborne, and local butcher Andrew Radford. Radford’s are also award-winners, most recently winning the Battle of the Butchers competition at the Great Yorkshire Show 2025 for the second year running.

The delicious spread will feature meat from the Sleights-based butchers, all of which is sourced from within North Yorkshire. The feast will include the highest quality beef burgers, sausages and lamb kebabs marinated with mint and oregano. There will also be vegetarian options with tastebud tickling fresh seasonal salads and vegetable accompaniments including a North York Moors inspired mustard and heather-honey dressing.

BBQ diners will be treated to live music on the terrace courtesy of local Whitby duo, Acoustic Allsorts.

Head Chef Ryan Osborne at the Hotel Victoria, Robin Hood's Bay

Ryan Osborne, Head Chef at Hotel Victoria says: “We look forward to welcoming diners new and returning to experience an al-fresco sizzling taste of Yorkshire. We delight in creating dishes crafted from Yorkshire’s rich bounty and the best, freshest produce hand-picked from local and regional suppliers like Radford’s. We will be delighted to talk to diners on the day about how we source our menu and work in partnership with our local suppliers.”