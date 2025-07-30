How to do Freedom Festival - 28-31 August 2025

Freedom Festival Arts Trust is proud to announce the 2025 festival dates and an exciting offer of indoor performances, alongside developments under the new leadership of Festival Director Phil Hargreaves, who joined the organisation in September 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since taking the helm, Phil has embarked on an extensive programme of listening and learning - gathering feedback from attendees, artists, sponsors, and partners - to enhance the festival’s impact and visitor experience. His work includes research across Europe, visiting innovative shows and performances, as well as garnering connections that elevate Hull’s status as a world-class international festival destination.

Immediately responding to feedback, the Trust has introduced practical improvements aimed at making the festival easier to navigate and more enjoyable for all. Central to this is the introduction of a new “How to do Freedom Festival” structure, which includes dividing the festival activity into three zones that allow visitors to flow smoothly through Hull city centre and get the chance to see as many shows as possible. This clearer organisation improves how shows, street performances, and activities are presented and experienced throughout the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil’s vision is deeply rooted in Hull and its rich history of social justice, freedom, and as a festival city. He explains: “The team is currently developing a programmatic focus that looks at reclaiming spaces and bringing joy to the streets of Hull and beyond, exploring how art can engage audiences in conversations about pride, joy and cohesion.

Parade will be at Freedom Festival this year.

“We will do that through a range of free-to-access performances across the city centre, including parade-style shows incorporating local participants, as well as bringing some new ideas to the festival with a music trail and freedom films. We will continue to bring the best work to the people of the region, including a big-impact circus performance taking place at Hull Truck Theatre from Thursday 28th August to Saturday 31st August.

"Copenhagen Collective’s breathtaking show includes 17 world-class acrobats who defy the limits of human movement and emotion. We will also celebrate local talent, including Kobby Taylor’s Torch, a tribute to his grandfather, afro-beat Legend Ebo Taylor - bringing his own brand of gig-theatre to life with synth, harp, and remixes of classics.”

Phil continues: “In a city, country and world that faces multiple challenges, Freedom Festival, alongside other flagship events like Pride in Hull and Humber Street Sesh, plays a vital role in bringing joy and unity back to public spaces. Our focus is to embrace diversity and inclusion, celebrating differences along with a strong sense of local pride and community cohesion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as Freedom Festival, the Trust will deliver its flagship programme, Freedom on Tour, which will see the festival visit four locations in 2025 and 2026.

Circ Rodini Amazing Katleen

“We are pleased to have received funding to grow the Freedom on Tour programme, extending to Tadcaster, Bridlington, Goole, and Cleethorpes. These areas will get to experience the great cultural offering that Freedom Festival brings, and we’re delighted to be sharing that with our regional neighbours,” Phil adds.

With fresh vision and momentum heading into the 2025 festival, Freedom Festival Arts Trust promises to continue challenging, inspiring, and bringing people together through the power of art, activism, and shared experience.