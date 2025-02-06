How to spend Valentine's Day and half term in Sheffield

Dodge the usual Valentine's plans and jump into an adventure-packed date

Leap into action at Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield this February

Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield tests your Ninja skills while climbing, balancing and swinging across obstacles or bouncing across their inflatable – plus find out if you have what it takes to beat the Warped Wall!

You can also kick back and enjoy their cafe menu, with snacks to mains

This half term, families can make the most of the Feb Feast deal, which includes 2 x 1-hour ninja sessions and a sharing pizza for just £22. Feb Feast is available on weekdays from 4pm.

Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield is the perfect place for a ninja-tastic family day out

When it comes to love, no obstacle is too big. Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield is the perfect place to dodge the usual Valentine's plans and jump into an adventure-packed date.

This Valentine’s Day, Ninja Warrior is hosting an adults only Ninja session, for the ultimate alternative date night. For £8 per person or £15 per couple, visitors can enjoy a 1-hour session to the soundtrack of classic 00’s throwback tunes and of course, love songs.