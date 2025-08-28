Howdens invites homeowners and tradespeople to free ‘Meet the Designers’ event at Howden Expo

Howdens, the UK’s number one trade kitchen supplier, is hosting a free Meet the Designers event at the Howdens Expo in Howden, Yorkshire, on Saturday, August 30. Packed with advice, inspiration, and hands-on know-how, just in time for peak renovation season this autumn.

Tradespeople and homeowners are invited to see the latest in kitchen innovation, and explore our collection of over 35 kitchen and bedroom displays. Guests will also have the opportunity to spend time with Howdens expert depot designers to review kitchen plans, make adjustments and walk through the design process.

Guests can also experience live demonstrations from premium brand BORA, which specialises in developing innovative built-in kitchen appliances, and meet the experts from Samsung, Sensio and more for product advice and inspiration.

There will also be giveaways, food and drink, and fun and games to keep the kids entertained.

Kurt Frayne Area Manager from Howdens said: “There is nothing like seeing a design up close and in person to help inspire a dream kitchen or bedroom, so we can’t wait to welcome homeowners and tradespeople alike at our Meet the Designers event.

“As a trade specialist business, this is a chance for homeowners to see over 35 displays and to get invaluable advice from our team of experts.”

The Howdens Meet the Designers event is on Saturday, August 30 from 9am to 5pm at the Howdens Expo, Thorpe Road, Howden, Goole, Yorkshire, DN14 7PA. The Howdens Expo kitchen and bedroom showroom is always open for homeowners and tradespeople Tuesday – Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

