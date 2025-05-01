HSL Chairs to showcase exclusive military chairs in Guiseley and host celebratory VE Day Tea Party

HSL Chairs is proud to invite the Guiseley community to its showroom this VE Day to celebrate the occasion, in honour of the UK’s Armed Forces.

Visitors will have the unique opportunity to view HSL’s exclusive military-themed chairs, beautifully handcrafted tributes to the British Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force, while enjoying a traditional in-store tea party.

These bespoke Glenmore chairs, inspired by the uniforms of our service branches, were originally created to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Designed and handcrafted by HSL’s skilled craftspeople in their Yorkshire facilities, each chair embodies the passion, care, and respect the business holds for the country’s military heroes. Now, as part of the companies VE day celebrations, the chairs will visit selected HSL showrooms, including their Guiseley location.

Providing an opportunity for the town to celebrate together, HSL Guiseley will be hosting a special tea party in-store on Thursday 8th May between 10am and 2pm. Customers are invited to sit back, relax in one of HSL’s many specialist chairs, and enjoy a good cup of tea with complimentary classic British refreshments. The team also welcomes visitors to share their wartime memories and stories as we come together to reflect and remember.

HSL Military Chairs

As part of the celebration, HSL is inviting Guiseley residents to nominate a local hero who embodies the spirit of the wartime generation. The chosen nominee will receive one of HSL’s specialist chairs and will be invited to select their favourite from the brand’s wide range of collections. Nominations can be submitted in-store on Thursday 8th May or contact Leanne through [email protected]

A spokesperson for the Guiseley store said:

“We are very excited for these chairs to visit our beautiful store. We’re proud of HSL’s 55+ years of British heritage, and paying tribute to the extraordinary sacrifices made by our military feels truly meaningful.

We’re delighted to welcome the public to celebrate VE day with our team through our showroom’s tea party, there’s already been a huge amount of interest in our military chairs and this is a fantastic opportunity to bring Guiseley’s community together. We know how much these chairs will resonate with many of our customers and visitors and want to extend our warmest invitation to all who would be interested in coming to view the pieces themselves.”

The chairs will feature in HSL showrooms throughout the UK in the below areas on selected dates.

Wednesday 7th May – Hendon, London

Thursday 8h May – Guiseley, Leeds, West Yorkshire