Huddersfield’s Creative Piazza announces year-round programme of family events, kicking off with Spring Garden in April

Huddersfield’s Creative Piazza has announced a year-round programme of events for 2025, starting with Spring Garden in April.

The Creative Piazza comprises the West Yorkshire Print Workshop, Thread Republic, Collaborarti, The Creative Wellness Centre, MakerWorld, Skate It Yourself, Saving Grace Music and Shared Goods.

The events are supported by Kirklees Council, Arts Council England, National Lottery Community Fund, the One Community Foundation and the Postcode Lottery Fund and Postcode Neighbourhood Trust and take place in the Piazza Centre, which will make way for new cultural facilities as part of Kirklees Council’s Our Cultural Heart project.

The first event, Spring Garden, which takes place on Saturday, April 19, will see the Piazza bloom into a new season with a West Yorkshire print fair, drop-in workshops for children, families and adults, and other activities, including storytelling, skateboarding and drumming.

West Yorkshire Print Workshop will be taking part in the Creative Piazza's spring events

There will be a Pride event on Saturday, June 7, complete with a picnic, lip-synch karaoke catwalk and workshops and live music. WOVEN Kirklees also returns in June and the Creative Piazza organisations will be taking part on June 28 with exhibitions and workshops.

Later in the year will see events around Yorkshire Day, Hallowe'en and Christmas, recreating the resounding success of last year’s Winter Worlds event.

“We’re so pleased to have the funding and plans in place to offer 12 months’ worth of events,” says director of the Children’s Art School, the organisation behind MakerWorld, Chloe Williams.

“The organisations in the Creative Piazza have so much to offer and it’s such a great resource for the town. The popularity of Winter Worlds is testament to how necessary free activities like this in the town centre are for Huddersfield’s families.”

The Creative Piazza will come alive with the joys of spring this April

"We're really looking forward to welcoming people down to the Creative Piazza spaces throughout the year with these fabulous co-created events,” said Clare Alton-Fletcher, CEO of West Yorkshire Print Workshop. “There is lots of opportunity to learn new skills, meet new people, visit exhibitions, create artwork and have fun!"

Councillor Carole Pattison, Leader of Kirklees Council and Cabinet Member for Culture, said: “It's so exciting to see the Creative Piazza bringing together such a vibrant mix of artistic organisations to offer a rich programme of cultural activities in Huddersfield town centre.

"We're delighted to continue supporting these events as we look forward to the ongoing development of our creative community.”