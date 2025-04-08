Huddersfield’s Creative Piazza bursts into life with Spring Garden celebrations
On Sat 19 April, there’s a free entry print and craft fair at the West Yorkshire Print Workshop, including 18 artists’ stalls and activities and at the Creative Wellness Centre there’s a Faith, Fantasy and Fairytales exhibition.
Throughout the two days, hand-knitted and crocheted floral hanging baskets will be on display around the piazza. There will also be textile weaving and screen printing activities as well as skateboarding and chalk drawing from MakerWorld and the launch of the new MakerWorld gallery, with an exhibition of art inspired by the colourful world of bacteria.
Visitors can also expect a noisy visit from the fantastically wacky Orchestra of Objects, bringing their recycled musical instruments to the celebrations.
For more information visit: www.creativekirklees.com/en-UK/creative-piazza-spring-garden