Huddersfield’s Creative Piazza bursts into life with Spring Garden celebrations

Orchestra of Objects will be dropping in to the Creative Piazza

The Creative Piazza’s Spring Garden event will see Huddersfield’s Piazza Centre bloom into a new season. Taking place on Friday 18 and Saturday 19 April, events from the Creative Piazza organisations will include workshops, exhibitions, family activities and displays, including a pop-up garden which will be taken in and “replanted” the following day.

On Sat 19 April, there’s a free entry print and craft fair at the West Yorkshire Print Workshop, including 18 artists’ stalls and activities and at the Creative Wellness Centre there’s a Faith, Fantasy and Fairytales exhibition.

Throughout the two days, hand-knitted and crocheted floral hanging baskets will be on display around the piazza. There will also be textile weaving and screen printing activities as well as skateboarding and chalk drawing from MakerWorld and the launch of the new MakerWorld gallery, with an exhibition of art inspired by the colourful world of bacteria.

Visitors can also expect a noisy visit from the fantastically wacky Orchestra of Objects, bringing their recycled musical instruments to the celebrations.