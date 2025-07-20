Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall supports new ‘More Than Food’ campaign

This summer, Patron of the Farm Retail Association (FRA) Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall is supporting a new campaign to encourage people to shop locally at farm shops, farmers markets and PYO businesses.

The FRA’s ‘More Than Food’ campaign, sponsored by The EPOS Bureau, aims to raise awareness of the benefits of shopping locally at farm retailers and why the freshness of farm to fork is superior, not only for our health and wellbeing but for the economy, communities and the environment.

The rural economy employs around 3.6 million people across the UK. But faced with the challenges imposed by the recent inheritance tax, changes since Brexit and rising costs, farmers are in need of local community support now more than ever before.

Choosing a farm retailer directly invests into the resilience of rural Britain – with 75p of every £1 spent in a farm retail business staying in the local economy. By supporting local farm retailers, consumers are helping farm shops to step up as vibrant hubs for communities across the country, as the face of the British high street continues to evolve. Reports from farm shops and markets up and down the country suggest that sales are up, and consumers are voting with their feet.

In contrast to the rise of ultra-processed foods, farm shops and farmers markets offer a vital antidote – a sanctuary of authenticity and human connection. This campaign directly confronts the health threats of processed diets, encouraging a return to locally sourced, naturally grown ingredients.

"There's an undeniable magic to buying food directly from the people who grew or reared it," comments Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, face of the campaign and patron of the FRA.

"Individually, farm retail outlets offer something wonderful. But as a national network, they play a monumental role – empowering farmers, strengthening regional economies, providing fresh food, and cutting food miles. This collective network is a national treasure we must champion.

“It’s such a pleasure to bring produce back from a farm shop or farmers market, that’s been grown nearby and that comes from your local landscape. You know it’s in season, it hasn’t travelled far and it’s the best it can be. It’s also so important that children get their hands on real food, and on fresh fruit and vegetables to help them understand what fun it is to have these in your home, in your kitchen and on your plate.”

An innovative "guerrilla marketing" initiative will see 30x30mm stickers (with QR codes/web links) placed on bestselling products in 200 member farm shops and markets. These will direct consumers to the Campaign's immersive online hub to discover stories, local retailers, and the transformative benefits of farm-fresh produce, and will be supported by an invigorating social media campaign.

Join the Movement: Discover "More Than Food"

The "More Than Food" campaign is a rallying cry for a healthier, more connected, and economically vibrant Britain. It's a chance for consumers to vote with their wallets for quality, community, and the future of our farms.

Farm retailers are already working hard to build resilience within their businesses, by diversifying product ranges, and introducing technology like The EPOS Bureau to help boost efficiency and open opportunities to new ventures and offerings for customers.

But local and national support will be critical to the future of these businesses – and it is critical we retain them for the good of our communities, environment, economy, and health.