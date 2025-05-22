Hull College set to host groundbreaking Space Tech Conference

Hull College will take centre stage in rapidly evolving world of space innovation this summer, as they host the Space Tech Horizons conference on Thursday 19th June (9.30am - 3pm) - a landmark event set to explore how cutting-edge space technology is transforming industries across Hull, Yorkshire, and beyond.

Far from being limited to rockets and satellites, the space sector is driving innovation across engineering, construction, manufacturing, and digital technology. From space-enabled communications and navigation systems to advanced materials and automation, the influence of space tech is reshaping how businesses operate, compete, and grow.

The UK’s space industry is booming - and the Yorkshire region is playing a pivotal role. Space Tech Horizons - held in collaboration with UK Space Agency funded space cluster, Space Hub Yorkshire - will shine a spotlight on how industries can harness space innovation to create smarter supply chains, sustainable infrastructure, and future-ready workforces. The event promises to be an unmissable opportunity for business leaders, innovators, and educators, to come together, share knowledge, and explore the future of space-enabled industries.

Attendees will hear from a line-up of influential keynote speakers and expert panellists, including:

Space Tech Horizons: Hull & East Yorkshire - A New Frontier event takes place at Hull College on 19th June 2025, in partnership with Space Hub Yorkshire.

Mike Curtis-Rouse: Head of In-orbit Servicing Assembly and Manufacturing (ISAM) at Satellite Applications Catapult

Flow Collingwood: CEO and Co-Founder of Pan Galactic Developments Ltd

Professor Paul Fabvre: Director of Cranfield Centre for Resilient Space Systems and former CTO at Satellite Applications Catapult

Leon McQuade: Co-Founder & Technology Evangelist at Think Cloud

Lindsay West: Founder of VISR Dynamics

Nigel Cosby: Manterra - Precision Agriculture Solutions

Debra Gray MBE, Principal and CEO of Hull College, said: “We’re proud to be hosting Space Tech Horizons - a future-facing conference that puts Hull and Yorkshire on the map for space innovation. The space economy is not science fiction - it’s happening now, and it’s influencing everything from construction and logistics to education and digital infrastructure. This is about showing how our region can lead in a global industry, inspiring the next generation to play their part in shaping what comes next.”

Mike Curtis-Rouse, Head of ISAM Lead at Satellite Applications Catapult, added: “Building the infrastructure of space isn’t just about rockets and robotics - it’s about people, imagination, and the expertise that powers real-world change. Space Tech Horizons is a chance for Hull and East Yorkshire to lead the way, showing how local talent is shaping global industries through space innovation. From advanced manufacturing to digital tech, the region’s strengths are already making a difference. This event will inspire the next generation, connect businesses with new opportunities, and spark ideas that could define the future - not just in space, but here on Earth where it matters most.”

The event is open to industry professionals, business leaders, educators, and anyone with an interest in the transformative potential of space technology. Anyone wishing to attend can do so by registering at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/SpaceTechHorizons