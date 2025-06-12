Hull opticians to host Challenge Cup trophy after historic Hull KR victory
As part of Specsavers Hull’s two-year partnership deal with Hull KR, the Challenge Cup trophy will be displayed in the city centre store on Saturday, June 14 between 10am – 4pm. This marks a rare moment and the first public opportunity for fans to see the iconic trophy up close and have their photo taken alongside it.
Store director, David Proudfoot, said: ‘We’re incredibly proud to be partnered with Hull KR and want to congratulate them for their impressive win at the weekend - marking this special moment in the club’s history at our Specsavers store is an absolute honour.
‘We know how much this means to the city and the fans, and we’re excited to welcome the community into store to take part in the celebrations with us.’
Fans will be met with a stilt performer and goody bags to take away in a day of celebrations for the historic win.
There will also be a rugby themed raffle competition, giving fans the opportunity to be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win a signed rugby ball or shirt.
The trophy visit is part of a wider partnership between Specsavers Hull and the club, aimed at supporting the local community and bringing fans closer to the action.
Customers are encouraged to stop by the Specsavers Hull store on Saturday to take part in the celebrations and show their support for the Challenge Cup champions.
The Specsavers Hull store address is 50/52 Jameson Street, Hull, Kingston upon Hull, HU1 3LS.