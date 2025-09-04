Hull restaurant beefs up Thursday with new steak night offer

A favoured restaurant in Hull is giving foodies from across Yorkshire an added incentive to eat out on Thursday nights.

Those who enjoy a weekly ritual of enjoying a sumptuous steak dinner can now visit the Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill on Ferensway where a special Thursday steak and wine offer has been put together to satisfy those early weekend steak fixes.

Dominic Holmes, restaurant general manager said: “Steak has remained one of the most popular dinner items for decades and the UK’s appetite for a juicy, expertly cooked cut is as popular as ever.

“The idea behind our new Steak Night is to give guests the chance to kick off their weekends by enjoying a delicious but simply cooked steak in the glamourous surroundings of a Marco Pierre White restaurant.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy a meal out, afterwork treat or even the date night you’ve talked about for months. We’d like to think we’re making Thursday officially Steak Night here in Hull.”

Guests who pop in to will be able to enjoy steak and wine which includes a flat iron or rump steak, Koffmann chips and a drink for just £19.95.

Dominic added: “Steak and chips is a perpetual favourite among our guests. What we find is that to really make the dish sing you need the best quality meat.

“We use the finest quality reserve beef from Campbell Brothers which has been providing steaks since 1902. The exclusively grass-fed steer and heifer cattle is traditionally aged and then graded to Marco’s exacting standards. Finally, it’s seasoned and cooked to the guest’s liking before resting by our expertly trained grill chefs all of which helps elevate guests’ mid-week dining experience.

“Our restaurant is all about quality food being served by a friendly team in an inspiring environment and this offer makes a visit here even more enjoyable and we can’t wait to welcome guests old and new to enjoy a fabulous juicy steak dinner.”