Hull restaurant creates unforgettable moments this Mothering Sunday

Families wanting to show their mums just how much they mean to them can create lasting memories at one of Hull’s favourite restaurants on 30 March.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Driven by the enduring memory of his own mother, Maria Rosa Gallina, the famed chef and restaurateur Marco Pierre White knows all too well the importance of making the most of having someone special you can love, appreciate and have around as a guiding light.

The team at his Steakhouse Bar & Grill at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Ferensway is now preparing for one of the busiest days of the year, where guests will be able to enjoy a family meal together while spoiling the most important person in their life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Dennett, food and beverage manager said: “Our Sunday lunches are always popular and this Mothering Sunday will be no exception.

Creating unforgettable memories at Marco Pierre White’s Steakhouse Bar & Grill in Hull this Mothering Sunday

“Marco said in his book ‘The Devil in the Kitchen’ that it wasn’t until he was 31-years-old before he could analyse the tremendous impact of his mother’s life, and death, upon his own.

“Treating your mum to a nice Sunday lunch in a relaxed environment is a lovely way to show how much you care.

“Mums are always running around after everyone else and often don’t take any time for themselves. A meal out will show her that she can be looked after too and give her a day to remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve also got live music from 2pm and will add to what will be a wonderful atmosphere.

“That’s why we’ll be pulling out all the stops so that from the moment guests arrive they are made to feel special, especially the mums.”