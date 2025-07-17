Hull Trains backs Humber Street Sesh with free festival travel

Popular open access rail operator Hull Trains has announced its continued support for one of the city’s most anticipated cultural events, Humber Street Sesh 2025. As a customer focused company, the firm is encouraging festivalgoers to visit Hull by offering free rail travel on Saturday 2nd August and Sunday 3rd August.

Now in its sixth year of partnership with the grassroots music celebration, Hull Trains continues to demonstrate its commitment to the local creative scene and promotion of sustainable travel, by providing complimentary journeys between Doncaster and Hull, with stops at Selby, Howden, and Brough also included in the initiative.

This year’s festival promises another unforgettable weekend, with over 100 emerging and established artists performing across multiple stages. The Hull Trains Dead Bod Stage returns as a fan favourite, spotlighting a diverse mix of regional talent and paying homage to the city’s maritime heritage.

Fstival organisers have revealed the event will be headlined by The Howl & The Hum. Divorce, Fiona-Lee, Casino, DeafDeafDeaf, Downtown Kayoto, Hungry, Pleasure Centreand Romy Taylor are also confirmed to appear.

As well as showcasing established artists, the event is a platform for a wide range of local emerging artists and musicians, as well as emerging talents from across the country.

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “We’re proud to continue our support for Humber Street Sesh. It’s a festival that captures the community spirit of Hull and showcases the incredible musical talent in our region.

“Offering free travel is just our way of helping more people experience the event while promoting greener, sustainable transport. Rail travel continues to be one of the most environmentally friendly ways to get around and Hull Trains remains committed in our efforts to reduce carbon emissions across the Humber region.”

Dave Mays, Festival Director, added: “Hull Trains has been a fantastic long-term partner in helping us grow the Sesh into a greener, more accessible event. The company’s continued support, both through the free travel initiative and by supporting the popular Dead Bod Stage, is a huge boost to our mission of celebrating local music while reducing our environmental impact.”