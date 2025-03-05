Hull’s Andrew McNicol Marks 5th Anniversary of McNicol Ballet Collective with Here & Now

This month, Hull-born choreographer Andrew McNicol and his company, McNicol Ballet Collective, will celebrate their 5th anniversary with a brand-new production Here & Now, performed at Hull City Hall on 29 March and at Leeds' Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre on 12 April as part of a UK tour.

Here & Now features an international cast of dancers and includes the world premiere of Liquid Life, set to an original score by Jeremy Birchall, performed live. This new piece continues the company’s dedication to creating innovative ballet works that highlight the connection between movement and music.

The programme also showcases highlights from McNicol Ballet Collective’s past works, such as Moonbend, set to the music of visionary pop artist Perfume Genius; Of Silence, a reflection on hope and belonging inspired by Latvian composer Pēteris Vasks, with live music performed by the VOCES8 Scholars choral ensemble; and a revised version of Bates Beats, a dynamic display of the dancers’ strength and artistry, set to music by Mason Bates.

Andrew McNicol shared, “Here & Now provides a fantastic opportunity for us to celebrate our fifth anniversary with audiences in my hometown of Hull and aslo in London and Leeds. In these challenging times for independent companies, I’m excited to share the joy of dance, music, and live performance, and to thank those who’ve supported us from the beginning.”

Founded by Andrew McNicol, “one of the UK’s most talented young choreographers” (Bachtrack), McNicol Ballet Collective is committed to creating new and collaborative work with an inspiring collective of artists. The company commissions adventurous contemporary ballets, innovative dance films and meaningful education projects – strengthening its connection to dance and each other.

In 2023, McNicol Ballet Collective's Devotions received critical acclaim at the Royal Opera House’s Linbury Theatre and on tour in North East England. In 2024, the company performed at Latitude Festival and hosted a week-long creative residency for emerging choreographers and composers. Andrew’s vision is to create an enduring and distinct repertoire that will excite audiences, empower artists, and explore the full potential of contemporary ballet today.

Here & Now is supported by The Linbury Trust, Foyle Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation, and Arts Council England. The production is made possible by a Made in Hull residency at Hull New Theatre, where MBC is an associate company.