I swapped Takeaways to Fake aways and lost Weight

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing 2 stone and 10lbs is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marie Brown joined her local Slimming World group in Darlington in May 2024 and achieved her dream goal weight in eight months.

Now, she has trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Members at the group are getting ready to welcome Marie as their new Consultant when she takes over the group on Monday January 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing nearly 3st and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

Marie as she looks and feels now

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost the weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Before joining Slimming World, as a family we ate a lot of takeaways but now with the help of what I have learned, I have swapped these and make Fakeaways including curries and chips. I also save money using Slimming World Kitchen which helps with the meal planning and less trips to the shops. I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you’re never hungry and so you don’t feel like you’re missing out. Our family favourites are Carbonara and Lasagne.

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic physical activity support programme helps members build activity into their daily routine at their own pace. Everything counts from walking, cleaning to washing the car. Before Slimming World activity was painful and I was always out of breath but now me and my family have taken up Badminton which I love .” It has made such a difference to my confidence and how I feel. I had trouble with Carpel Tunnel Syndrome before and that is now pain free!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad