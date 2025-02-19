Iconic 70s strut, business and ballet in dance concert this Saturday

Budding entrepreneurs and dance enthusiasts could experience some Saturday Night Fever this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theme from The Apprentice and a 70s disco classic are part of the Hull Philharmonic’s Invitation to Dance concert on February 22 at Hull City Hall.

The programme features music written originally for ballet, including three movements from Prokofiev’s Romeo & Juliet of which Dance of the Knights is the famous opening track from the long-running competitive TV show with Lord Sugar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The audience could also be grooving in the aisles when they are treated to A Fifth of Beethoven, the US no 1 hit single which featured on the soundtrack to the famous 1977 dance movie starring John Travolta.

Musical director Simon Chalk

Also being played are De Falla’s Three dances from The Three-Cornered Hat, Khachaturian’s Adagio from Spartacus and Phrygia, Bliss’ Three movements from Checkmate and Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite (1919 Version).

Peter Walker, the Hull Philharmonic Society’s chair, said: “There is a lot of ballet music that people don’t know they know, often in the public consciousness through use in TV and film.

“The disco instrumental A Fifth of Beethoven by Walter Murphy is our funky encore item and will bring a bit of retro New York suburban nightlife to Hull’s City Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It may be dark outside, but we’ll be burning bright as we open the doors and invite you in to dance with us.”

A concert of famous ballet music

The Hull Philharmonic’s musical director Simon Chalk will conduct Saturday’s concert. A proud “Welsh lad from the valleys”, Simon trained in conducting and violin at the Birmingham Conservatoire and has appeared in more than 70 countries with numerous professional symphony orchestras and smaller ensembles. He is committed to using music to engage and inspire, and to attract people into the concert hall who may have never seen a live orchestra before.

The concert starts at 7.30, with a free pre-concert talk at 6.30 open to all ticket holders.