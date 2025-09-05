Iconic films to take centre stage at Vue Leeds – including the original summer blockbuster
Just when you thought it was finally safe to go back in the water, the pioneering film is swimming back onto the big screen to mark its 50th anniversary. Steven Spielberg’s classic tells the gripping story of a town plagued with a giant shark and is often credited as the original summer blockbuster release.
For a more light-hearted action caper, the iconic reboot of Charlie’s Angels blasts back onto the big screen for its 25th anniversary. Starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu as three female detectives, this reboot of the popular TV show of the same name is packed with high-octane action and explosive energy. Charlie’s Angels returns to Vue on 19 September.
A host of family favourites will also return to Vue this year to mark key milestones, including the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter & The Goblet of Fire, the 30th anniversaries of Jumanji and Casper, and the 60th anniversary of The Sound of Music.
Rob Lea, Head of Screen Content of Vue UK and Ireland said: "We love showcasing the very best of the big screen entertainment, whether that’s a brand-new blockbuster or a timeless classic. 2025 marks major milestones for a selection of great films and we’re thrilled to bring these much-loved titles back to Vue for fans to enjoy all over again - and for a new generation to discover for the first time.”
Tickets start from just £5.99 when booked online. To find out more, visit myvue.com
Back on the Big Screen at Vue
- Jaws (50th Anniversary) – From now
- Harry Potter & The Goblet of Fire (20th Anniversary) – From now
- Jumanji (30th Anniversary) – 5 September
- Charlie’s Angels (25th Anniversary) – 19 September
- The Sound of Music (60th Anniversary) – 19 September
- Casper (30th Anniversary) – 26 September