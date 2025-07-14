Ilkley Manor House Summer Makers' Fair 2025

Ilkley Manor House is thrilled to announce the return of its popular Summer Makers’ Fair, taking place on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 July, from 10am to 4pm each day.

This vibrant weekend will see the historic courtyard transformed into a bustling market filled with beautiful handmade items: fine art prints, jewellery, textiles, stained glass, homeware, and greeting cards. Entry to the Fair and House is free, no booking required.

As well as makers selling a diverse mix of hand-crafted goods, there will be a live concert by the Phoenix Singers, performing The Joy of Music with Kate Stevens and Robert Sudall on Saturday 19 July from 2:30 to 3:30pm.

Ilkley Manor House will be open as usual. Visitors can enjoy two ongoing exhibitions: The Great Ilkley Flood of July 1900, which explores a dramatic moment in local history, and the Young Photographer Competition, featuring powerful images captured by young people in our community. Head upstairs to the Solar Gallery, showcasing work by local artists on the theme Poetry and Image.

