Immersive theatre project spotlights Wakefield Cathedral's incredible history

Wakefield Cathedral will open its doors this September for an immersive evening of theatre and heritage as voices from the city’s past are brought vividly to life.

On Saturday September 20 at 6pm, Empath Theatre CIC will present The Stories of The Stones, a unique, one-off performance that explores the rich history etched into the Cathedral’s memorial stones.

From mayors and innkeepers to clergy and rebels, each name etched into the stones holds a story waiting to be rediscovered. Through a blend of live performance, historical research, and community collaboration, the production will reveal these hidden narratives while celebrating Wakefield Cathedral’s enduring role as a place of memory, reflection, and connection.

Featuring contributions from Stride Theatre, Yew Tree Youth Theatre, and Noisy Cow Theatre, the project draws on the creativity of local groups to weave together the voices of the past and present.

Two actors, Lizzie Hall (left) and Rachel Vincent (right) stand in front of Wakefield Cathedral wearing their historical costumes.

“Wakefield Cathedral sits at the very heart of the city, and it has been a place to commemorate births, marriages, deaths, lives given in service, and lives sometimes forgotten," says Steven Busfield, Artistic Director at Empath Theatre CIC. "The Story of the Stones isn't just a theatre project, it's about awakening a living history we all can learn about, share, and build on, and we can't wait to invite our audience."

Based on in-depth research by local historian Helga Fox, The Stories of the Stones highlights both the cultural and historical significance of Wakefield Cathedral, as well as its importance as a gathering place for local voices.

“We are proud to have commissioned The Stories of The Stones thanks to the generous support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund,” adds Jess Riley, Acting Development Officer at Wakefield Cathedral. “This project not only shines a light on the cathedral’s role in Wakefield’s story, past and present, but also brings together local voices in a creative and meaningful way. We are thrilled to see it come to life inside our building.”

The evening promises an unforgettable fusion of history and performance, inviting audiences to engage with Wakefield’s past in an exciting way.

Ahead of the performance, Empath Theatre historian Helga Fox will lead a walk-and-talk on Saturday September 13 at 2pm at the Cathedral. The one hour session offers a fascinating insight into the real lives behind the characters featured in the show, delving deeper into the stories carved into the Cathedral’s stones and their place in this beautiful building's history. Tickets are Free but limited.