Improvised whodunnit, Murder, She Didn’t Write, embarks on a UK tour with exciting dates in York

The improvised whodunit and many year Edinburgh Fringe favourite, Murder, She Didn’t Write, is heading on a UK tour from March 2025. This cleverly comedic show will see improv legends Degrees of Error perform an entirely improvised murder mystery each night, across the country, with an exciting performance at York Grand Opera House on Friday 30th May 2025!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this ingenious show, the audience becomes the author as a classic Agatha Christie-inspired murder mystery is written live. With seven sell-out Fringe runs behind them, the extraordinarily talented company perform an ensemble of brightly coloured characters, with the murderer and victim chosen by an audience member, in a Cluedo-esque take on the improv format. From a poisoning at a synchronised swimming gala, to being crushed to death at a Love Island recoupling, the slick and experienced cast use quick-witted humour to turn nonsensical story lines into a hilarious and unique show every time.

The rotating cast includes director Lizzy Skrzypiec (Degrees of Error, London 50 Hour Improvathon; Reservoir Dogs, The Wardrobe Theatre), Rachael Procter-Lane (Closer Each Day: The Improvised Soap Opera, The Wardrobe Theatre; Murder at the Circus Bristol Old Vic; The Half, UK Tour), Caitlin Campbell (Wardrobe Theatre’s Rocky Shock Horror, UK Tour; Drac & Jill, UK Tour; The Adventures of the Improvised Sherlock, Bristol Improv Theatre), Peter Baker (Only Fools and Horses, Theatre Royal Haymarket; Snow White, UK Tour; Parlour Games, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds), Stephen Clements (Tales of Adventure, Bristol Improv Theatre; Shadows Over Improv, Bristol Improv Theatre), Douglas Walker (Of Christmas Past, UK Tour; The Visit, The National Theatre; Racing Minds, UK Tour), Harry Allmark (The Room Above; Artistic Director), Rosalind Beeson (Antics Joke Show, The Bristol Improv Theatre; The Bish Bash Bosh, Bristol Improv Theatre; Real Positive Roles, The Old Vic), Sylvia Bishop (This is Your Musical, Bristol Improv Theatre; Impromptu Shakespeare, Bristol Improv Theatre; Closer Each Day, The Wardrobe Theatre), Emily Brady (Rhymes Against Humanity, UK Tour; It’s A Trap! The Improvised Star Wars Show, UK Tour, Play It Again, Bristol Improv Theatre), and Peta Maurice (Instant Wit, Bristol Improv Theatre; Closer Each Day, The Wardrobe Theatre; The Borrowers, The Tobacco Factory).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having entertained audiences for over a decade, Degrees of Error were founded in 2010 and are the resident troupe at The Bristol Improv Theatre (BIT) - the first UK theatre dedicated to improv. Seasoned professionals, the cast currently teach and mentor emerging troupes in Bristol.

Murder, She Didn’t Write

Degrees of Error Director and cast member Lizzy Skrzypiec, comments: We are essentially a group of friends being silly together in the most theatrical of ways. I'm so excited to take our show, forged by our own personalities and chemistry, on tour to solve fictional crimes around the UK.

My dad was actually in the police force for many years and, would you believe, that he does not consider what I do to be ‘real’ work. Ridiculous! He hasn't even performed in Grimsby.