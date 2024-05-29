Inclusive ski and snowboard series announces next race for Castleford

The Arnold Clark Parallel Lines Series kicked off its first race of the year with remarkable success at Milton Keynes Xscape. This event, celebrated for its inclusivity, brought together a diverse group of skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts, both with and without disabilities, setting the stage for an exciting season of competitive snowsports. Following this successful launch, the series is set to continue with its next race in Castleford on June 8th.

The event is a collaboration between Snowsport Scotland, Snowsport England, Arnold Clark and Snozone is now in its third year, and participation numbers are higher than ever. The format allows competitors to train on the course before timed runs begin, where participants register their fastest times during the official timing window.

This year's races see a diverse group of entrants, including skiers, snowboarders, young athletes, mature participants, wheelchair users, amputees, individuals with neurodivergence, and those with Cerebral Palsy. The inclusive nature of the event was further highlighted by a strong turnout from the Armed Forces Para Snowsport Team, contributing over ten entries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants compete against a time setter, with their times adjusted to account for any impairments. This system allows competitors to earn Bronze, Silver, or Gold categories based on their performances. Notable achievements of the day included the fastest snowboard time, clocked by Jack Silverwood, and the fastest ski time, recorded by Natalie Gunner. However, the event is not just about medals; it's also about personal milestones. Participants like Hugo Patteson-Knight and Hannah Tomsett celebrated their first finishes, while others, such as Maddy Hopson, showed remarkable improvement. The steely determination of competitors like Zahra Elton was also a highlight of the day.

Amy Clegg 4 track skier at Parallel Lines

Xscape Castleford, known for its adaptive school and disability memberships, serves as an excellent starting point for anyone interested in snowsports. The venue's commitment to inclusivity will be on full display during the event.