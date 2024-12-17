International Rock 'N' Roll Trio 'Rockin'em' are coming to Halifax!
Located at Sidall Ex Servicemans Club in Halifax, Halifax Rock'N'Roll Club hosts monthly events with live music specialising in 1950's music. This event in January is particularly special as its the first night with the new hosts!
Doors open at 7:30pm and £10 Entrance which you pay on the door.
Rockin’em have been rockin’ the stage since 2008. With over 600 shows under their belt, they have played at some of the most prestigious festivals and venues in Europe. They deliver a dynamic and diverse performance that covers original songs and rare ’50s gems in their own style.
This is an exciting year for the group with a brand new album titled ’This is the Sound Of Rock’N’Roll’ which already has become the band's most successful release to date!