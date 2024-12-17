International Rock 'N' Roll Trio 'Rockin'em' are coming to Halifax!

Step back into the 1950's on Saturday 4th January as international rock'n'roll trio ' Rockin'em ' head to Halifax for a night of great music and dancing!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located at Sidall Ex Servicemans Club in Halifax, Halifax Rock'N'Roll Club hosts monthly events with live music specialising in 1950's music. This event in January is particularly special as its the first night with the new hosts!

Doors open at 7:30pm and £10 Entrance which you pay on the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rockin’em have been rockin’ the stage since 2008. With over 600 shows under their belt, they have played at some of the most prestigious festivals and venues in Europe. They deliver a dynamic and diverse performance that covers original songs and rare ’50s gems in their own style.