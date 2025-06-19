Internet Sensation and Comedian heading to Leeds on 2025 tour
Following shows in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and more, Dale is in the UK for eight more tour dates. This will be the eagerly anticipated return to the UK for the Jamaican comedian who quickly established himself as a household name in the Caribbean through his relatable and hilarious Instagram and TikTok videos.
Dale said: "Best part about this tour journey is sharing my special brand of Jamaican comedy with all these European countries, from France to Belgium to Germany to Netherlands. They already know we run tings with the music, now they're going to see how we mash up the stage with pure jokes and vibe"
Tickets for 'Son of an Immigrant' are available here: https://www.daleelliottjr.com/collections/all