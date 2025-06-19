Internet Sensation and Comedian heading to Leeds on 2025 tour

By Emily Brigstocke
Contributor
Published 19th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 16:12 BST
Internet sensation and Caribbean household-name Dale Elliott Jr. will be taking his tour 'Son of an Immigrant' to Leeds this June 25th.

Following shows in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and more, Dale is in the UK for eight more tour dates. This will be the eagerly anticipated return to the UK for the Jamaican comedian who quickly established himself as a household name in the Caribbean through his relatable and hilarious Instagram and TikTok videos.

Dale said: "Best part about this tour journey is sharing my special brand of Jamaican comedy with all these European countries, from France to Belgium to Germany to Netherlands. They already know we run tings with the music, now they're going to see how we mash up the stage with pure jokes and vibe"

Tickets for 'Son of an Immigrant' are available here: https://www.daleelliottjr.com/collections/all

Related topics:Internet sensationLeedsCaribbeanBerlinParis
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice