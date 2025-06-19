Internet Sensation and Comedian heading to Leeds on 2025 tour

Internet sensation and Caribbean household-name Dale Elliott Jr. will be taking his tour 'Son of an Immigrant' to Leeds this June 25th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following shows in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and more, Dale is in the UK for eight more tour dates. This will be the eagerly anticipated return to the UK for the Jamaican comedian who quickly established himself as a household name in the Caribbean through his relatable and hilarious Instagram and TikTok videos.

Dale said: "Best part about this tour journey is sharing my special brand of Jamaican comedy with all these European countries, from France to Belgium to Germany to Netherlands. They already know we run tings with the music, now they're going to see how we mash up the stage with pure jokes and vibe"