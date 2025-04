Invictus Wellbeing is 10!

Join us for a Family Fun Day to Celebrate a Decade of Impact For the past 10 years, Invictus Wellbeing has supported thousands of children and young people aged 5 to 25 across West Yorkshire—offering free mental health and wellbeing support when they’ve needed it most. Now, it’s time to celebrate everything we’ve achieved together. Family Fun Day Sunday 25th May 2025 Bring your loved ones for a day of fun, food, activities, and celebration as we mark this amazing milestone with the community that made it all possible. Expect: • Live music & performances • Food & drinks stalls