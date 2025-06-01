Iona Lane performs folklore-inspired new album at Ilkley Manor House
Driven by awe and wonder of the natural world, the Highlands-based songwriter delivers poetic songs with subtle musical touches and contemplative melodies that link unheard stories with the world we find ourselves in today.
Following the success of Iona’s debut album ‘Hallival’, her new album ‘Swilkie’ was released in May 2025. Intertwined with folklore, conservation and ecology, the new album explores the role of humans in wild places. Iona has toured extensively throughout Scotland, England and Wales, and her honest, delicate vocals have been captivating audiences every step of the way.
“A real talent!” Mark Radcliffe, BBC Radio 2 Folk Show
The performance will take place at Ilkley Manor House on Friday, 13 June 2025, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, with doors opening at 7pm. Tickets are £14 and can be purchased online via TicketTailor or in person at the House when we open on weekends.
Visit ilkleymanorhouse.org to see all our events and to book tickets for concerts and coffee morning talks.