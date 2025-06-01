Iona Lane performs folklore-inspired new album at Ilkley Manor House

By Alex Wild
Contributor
Published 1st Jun 2025, 13:19 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 11:52 BST
Folk musician Iona Lane returns to Ilkley Manor House with magical melodies and thoughtful lyrics on 13 June.

Driven by awe and wonder of the natural world, the Highlands-based songwriter delivers poetic songs with subtle musical touches and contemplative melodies that link unheard stories with the world we find ourselves in today.

Following the success of Iona’s debut album ‘Hallival’, her new album ‘Swilkie’ was released in May 2025. Intertwined with folklore, conservation and ecology, the new album explores the role of humans in wild places. Iona has toured extensively throughout Scotland, England and Wales, and her honest, delicate vocals have been captivating audiences every step of the way.

“A real talent!” Mark Radcliffe, BBC Radio 2 Folk Show

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Iona Lane by Elly LucasIona Lane by Elly Lucas
Iona Lane by Elly Lucas

The performance will take place at Ilkley Manor House on Friday, 13 June 2025, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, with doors opening at 7pm. Tickets are £14 and can be purchased online via TicketTailor or in person at the House when we open on weekends.

Visit ilkleymanorhouse.org to see all our events and to book tickets for concerts and coffee morning talks.

Related topics:TicketsScotlandEnglandWales
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice