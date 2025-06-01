Iona Lane performs folklore-inspired new album at Ilkley Manor House

Folk musician Iona Lane returns to Ilkley Manor House with magical melodies and thoughtful lyrics on 13 June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Driven by awe and wonder of the natural world, the Highlands-based songwriter delivers poetic songs with subtle musical touches and contemplative melodies that link unheard stories with the world we find ourselves in today.

Following the success of Iona’s debut album ‘Hallival’, her new album ‘Swilkie’ was released in May 2025. Intertwined with folklore, conservation and ecology, the new album explores the role of humans in wild places. Iona has toured extensively throughout Scotland, England and Wales, and her honest, delicate vocals have been captivating audiences every step of the way.

“A real talent!” Mark Radcliffe, BBC Radio 2 Folk Show

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iona Lane by Elly Lucas

The performance will take place at Ilkley Manor House on Friday, 13 June 2025, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, with doors opening at 7pm. Tickets are £14 and can be purchased online via TicketTailor or in person at the House when we open on weekends.