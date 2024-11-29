It's showtime for Cinderella

The countdown to the festive season has officially begun, as Theatre Royal Wakefield opened its doors to excited audiences attending the first pantomime performances of the season this week.

Starting on Tuesday 26th November, the show promised to bring a spectacular mix of laughter, music and mayhem to the stage, with audiences coming from far and wide to join in the fun, and it didn’t disappoint!

Written by TV actor and well-known panto’ Dame, Chris Hannon, this year’s Wakey-fied adaptation of Cinderella is an exciting version of the classic fairytale, bringing an extra charm and humour from the local references that feature throughout.

The cast includes singer and presenter Sam Nixon (Buttons), alongside returning cast members Hannah Nuttall (Cinderella), Meg Elsegood (Van-Dini/Fairy Godmother), Chris Chilton (Cass) and Chris Hannon (Ponty).

New to the cast for 2024 are Frankie Bounds as Prince Charming and Natalie Winsor as Drusilla, along with the young person’s chorus, who bring even more energy to the stage.

Katie Town, Executive Director at Theatre Royal Wakefield, comments: “Panto’ season is always such an exciting time of year for us! This performance is full of fun and laughter, with subtle local references to add to the humour. It really is the perfect excuse to enjoy time with friends and family in the countdown to Christmas.

“The response to ticket sales so far has been amazing. We can’t wait to see people of all ages enjoying the show. Although limited, there are still some tickets available, so please do book soon to avoid missing out altogether!”

In this timeless tale, poor Cinderella dreams of escaping her life of chores with the help of her Fairy Godmother. She catches the eye of Prince Charming, but at the royal ball when the clock strikes midnight, she flees, leaving something behind.

The prince sets off on a mission to find the mysterious girl. Only an evening at Theatre Royal Wakefield will determine if he finds Cinderella before it’s too late.

Performances are underway and run until Sunday 5 January with two relaxed shows on Thursday 5 December and two British Sign Language signed performances on 12 December. For further details and to book tickets for the final dates remaining, please visit: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/cinderella-2024.