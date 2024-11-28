Jack Frost comes to Pocklington Arts Centre this Christmas

Pocklington Arts Centre is excited to announce the magical, family musical Christmas Jack Frost’s Christmas Wish which will be performed this December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pocklington Arts Centre is excited to announce the magical, family musical Christmas Jack Frost’s Christmas Wish which will be performed this December. Written by Elizabeth Godber and directed by Jane Thornton the show will play 12th-15th and 20th-24th December 2024, and is set to be a festive delight for the whole family.

Everyone knows that Jack Frost is from the North Pole, and that he can make it snow, frost-up windows, and freeze anything in sight…right? Maybe the stories you’ve heard about Jack Frost might not be all true! Join Jack and his friends Oslo the Rabbit and Blue the Winter Sprite, as they race across the world to make Jack’s one wish come true – to be home for Christmas! Could that home be in East Yorkshire? Wrap up warm for a frosty adventure this December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the team at Pocklington Arts Centre who brought you “The Elves and the Shoemaker: Save Christmas”, comes a new festive tale for all the family – full of fun and feel-good tunes!

Tickets: Family of Four £39 | Adult £14 | Child £10.