John Godber Company returns to York Theatre Royal with Do I Love You?

Next week the John Godber Company are bringing their production of Do I Love You? to the main house stage at York Theatre Royal. Following its 2024 sell-out tour audiences can expect an evening of catchy music, dancing and Godber’s signature storytelling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by Godber’s love of Northern Soul Music the story follows twenty somethings Sally, Nat and Kyle as they develop a love for, and the people involved with, Northern Soul.

The cast includes Martha Godber (Sally) whose recent credits include Alice in Wonderland (Shakespeare North Playhouse), Pleasant Land (Derby Theatre) and Ladies Unleashed (Hull Truck Theatre). Chloe McDonald (Natalie) who has starred in Lights on/Lights off (Shakespeare North Playhouse) and national tours of Twopence To Cross The Mersey and By TheWaters Of Liverpool and Emilio Encinoso-Gil (Kyle) who recently performed in On Your Marks (Dramatic Theatre CIC) and Big Kids (Stephen Joseph Theatre).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are on sale now via yorktheatreroyal.co.uk and at Box Office (01904 623568.)

Do I Love You?

Why not join twenty somethings Sally, Nat and Kyle in this hilarious comedy as they develop a love for, and the people involved with, Northern Soul. What started as a college project has grown into a passion, but the dance steps are exhausting. Far beyond their home city of Hull our trio find excitement, purpose and the tribe they’ve been looking for. Now they can’t get enough; from Brid Spa to Stoke, from York to the Tower Ballroom our young soulies are determined to keep the faith!

This is Northern Soul for a new generation, but with rising costs, unemployment, and small town blues, has anything really changed? Is this England 1975 or 2025? The pubs are closing, hospitality has gone, and strikes are everywhere; but when you’re out on the floor …

So spread the talc and grab your loafers, our trio are heading for a weekender!

From the writer of the legendary Bouncers ...

Do I Love You?

It’ll never be over for us!

LISTINGS INFO

Do I love you?

York Theatre Royal, Main House

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tue 10 June, 7.30pm, Wed 11 June, 7.30pm, Thu 12 June, 2pm & 7.30pm, Fri 13 June, 7.30pm, (with post show discussion) Sat 14 June, 2.30pm & 7.30pm.

Running time: 1 hour 55 mins (includes interval)