Join Santa for a festive breakfast at Langlands Garden Centre

The best time of the year is nearly here, and the ever-popular Breakfast with Santa experience is available to book at Langlands Garden Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join Santa for a magical morning filled with festive fun, and delicious food, making it a Christmas morning to remember. Families can start their Christmas off in style with a hearty breakfast, with the highlight of the morning being a special visit from Santa Claus himself!

Your little ones will have the opportunity to chat with Santa, share their Christmas wishes, and pose for a photo to capture the magic of the day. Each child will receive a gift from Santa, adding a touch of magic and excitement to the Christmas event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don't miss out on this unforgettable Christmas experience. Book your tickets now to secure your spot at our festive breakfast at https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/?location=langlands-garden-centre

Join Santa for Breakfast at Langlands Garden Centre in Shiptonthorpe