Join the Millers for a weekend of fun, fundraising and community spirit at AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United Community Trust Invites You to a Day of Fun and a Night of Reflection at the AESSEAL New York Stadium. Rotherham United Community Trust (RUCT) and Shiloh Rotherham are proud to host two powerful events at the AESSEAL New York Stadium this May, offering families, supporters, and local residents the chance to come together in celebration and solidarity.

Family Fun Day – Saturday 17th May, 6pm - 9pm

RUCT and Shiloh Rotherham are hosting the first ever Family Fun Day on the hallowed turf! Join them on Saturday 17th May, promising an action-packed afternoon for families of all ages. Running from 6pm to 9pm, the event is £5 per person to attend, and free for under 5’s and will take place both inside the stadium and on the pitch.

Highlights include:

A mini football area for matches

Live music and entertainment

Inflatable activities on the pitch

A wide variety of other activities

The event, delivered in partnership with Shiloh Rotherham, aims to bring the community together for a day of fun and connection while also fundraising to enable both charities to continue supporting our town’s most vulnerable.

Families are encouraged to come down, enjoy the activities, learn more about the incredible opportunities available through the Trust, and the services offered by Shiloh Rotherham.

Sleep By Your Seat – Saturday 17th to Sunday 18th May, 9pm–7am

As the sun sets on a joyful day, the stadium will transform for Sleep By Your Seat – an overnight fundraising event in partnership with Shiloh Rotherham, a local charity supporting people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Participants will give up the comfort of their beds and sleep at the AESSEAL New York Stadium by their seats, gaining a small glimpse into the challenges faced by those without secure accommodation. The night will include a welcome talk, a fun quiz, hot drinks, and time for quiet reflection before lights out.

The aim is to raise both awareness and vital funds for Shiloh Rotherham and Rotherham United Community Trust. All funds raised will go directly towards both charities supporting individuals in crisis to rebuild their lives.

Tickets for the Sleep By Your Seat event are £10 per person, with additional fundraising encouraged. You can register your place via the Rotherham United Community Trust website.

A Weekend That Makes a Difference

Together, the Family Fun Day and Sleep By Your Seat represent the spirit of Rotherham United Community Trust and Shiloh Rotherham — bringing people together, uplifting the community, and supporting those who need it most.