Judith Cain’s exhibition of paintings comes to Ilkley Manor House

Ilkley Manor House is delighted to be hosting an exhibition of paintings by Yorkshire-born artist Judith Cain, on show until Sunday, 8 June.

Judith Cain - 30 Years On will take up both gallery spaces upstairs in the House, showcasing the range of the artist’s work as it has developed throughout the years.

Judith was born in York and studied painting at Leeds College of Art from 1960-64, followed by a further year at Goldsmiths’ College of Art. From the 1980s until recently, Judith taught in the Fine Art Department at Leeds Metropolitan University whilst hosting exhibitions far and wide, including in the USA.

In 2004, she was invited by the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew, London, to display paintings exploring the flora and landscapes of Kazakhstan. In 2008, Judith was commissioned to design floor pieces and paintings for a new reception area at St James Hospital in Leeds, which was significant as this helped towards the wellbeing efforts and rehabilitation in that wing. She also has an impressive collection of awards, including the Laing (Regional and National), Harewood Award, AHRB Award, and Arts Council Award.

Ilkley Manor House, Castle Yard, LS29 9DT

The exhibition is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 4pm. It is the first exhibition from our new summer programme, which you can see online at ilkleymanorhouse.org. Entry to Ilkley Manor House and the exhibition is free, and no booking is required. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to view pieces from such an accomplished artist.