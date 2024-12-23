Julie sheds six stones and embarks on new career

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing six stones is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives - and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Julie Ingham joined her local Slimming World group in Catterick Garrison August 2022 and has gone from wearing a size 20 to a size 10-12.

After seeing some photographs of herself on a work outing she was shocked to see how big she had become. As a working mum Julie said: "I was breathless and found physically it was a struggle to keep up with my three children."

Everyday tasks, even finding clothes to wear to work were a challenge. Roll on to May 2024, 18 months later, and Julie reached her Personal Achievement Target with a weight-loss of six stones, which she had set for herself.

Julie before her 6 stone loss

She said: "I felt so emotional and proud of myself for sticking with it and I now see a different person in the mirror. I love clothes and don’t mind having my photo taken."

Now, Julie has trained as a consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Members at the group are getting ready to welcome when she takes over the group on 2nd January

She said: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started.

"After losing six stones and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

Julie now after 6 stone weight loss

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost six stones without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant and group."

Julie added: "As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

"Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Before joining Slimming World, I’d tried so many different ways to lose weight, but I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate and the quick fixes always resulted in regaining the weight and more.

Julie is ready to help her local community from 2nd January

"I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you’re never hungry and so you don’t feel like you’re missing out.

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic physical activity support programme helps members build activity into their daily routine at their own pace.

"Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. I never really thought about exercise but now I am able to move about more and my asthma symptoms are not as bad, I can walk longer distances and get the kids involved in work outs and dancing at home. I have really enjoyed this and it has helped me to feel better physically and mentally.”

Julie’s Slimming World group will be held at Richmond Catholic Church Hall every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.00pm from Thursday 2nd January. For more information or to join Julies’s group either pop along on 2nd January or call her on 07926 324218..