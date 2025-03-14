Jump into fundraising and take on the iconic Larpool Viaduct Bungee for Shelter

Thrill-seekers in Yorkshire are being encouraged to jump forward for the ultimate adrenaline rush at Shelter’s bungee jump - all to raise vital funds to fight the housing emergency.

The event, which takes place on Saturday 12 April, will give participants the amazing opportunity to jump from England’s only bridge bungee jump, which has a staggering height of 42 meters over the Larpool Viaduct.

Each participant will be encouraged to fundraise in support of their jump, with all the money raised going directly to national housing and homelessness charity Shelter’s work in defending the right to a safe home.

Whether this is a one-off bucket list experience, or you’re a regular daredevil, this is an experience not to be missed. The jump is being organised on behalf of Shelter by UK Bungee Club, one of the country’s leading bungee jump companies.

The number of households in Yorkshire and the Humber experiencing homelessness has rocketed, with 3,500 households, including 3,660 children now living without a permanent home - an increase of 50% in the last year.

All the proceeds from the event will help Shelter's frontline services continue to provide free, expert support to people facing homelessness or poor housing in Yorkshire and beyond, as well as fuelling Shelter’s campaigning to tackle the housing emergency.

Brave jumpers can sign up at https://Whitby-bungee.eventbrite.co.uk, with just a £50 registration fee.

Lindsay Tilston Jones, Head of Community Fundraising at Shelter said: “We’re delighted to be offering what promises to be a completely exhilarating event in Yorkshire. We’re so grateful to UK Bungee Club for their support, as well to everyone who has signed up so far.

The iconic Larpool Viaduct