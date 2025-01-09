Junkyard Golf Club launches new unlimited crazy golf
Junkyard Golf Club, the ultimate destination for crazy golf adventures, has just launched an exciting new offer to kick off 2025 with a bang. The Unlimited Crazy Golf invites players to enjoy endless rounds on their famously weird and wonderfully chaotic courses.
Whether you’re tackling Dry January, sticking to a budget, or just looking for something fun to do this January, this new offer promises hours of fun with friends or family all without breaking the bank.
Unlimited Crazy Golf Offers: Unlimited Golf: Play as many rounds as you like for just £12.50pp every Sunday to Wednesday after 5pm. Unlimited Golf + 2 Cocktails: Upgrade to include two drinks for £18pp. Choose from signature cocktails, mocktails, or soft drinks—perfect for Dry Jan-ers too!
January is often labelled the gloomiest month of the year, with the festive season behind us and Blue Monday, the so-called saddest day of the year just around the corner. But this year, Junkyard Golf Club has the perfect remedy to beat those January Blues with its brand-new Unlimited Crazy Golf, designed to lift spirits, spark laughter, and keep the fun going without breaking the bank.
Step onto Junkyard Golf Club’s wild courses and immerse yourself in a world of smashed-up minis, dystopian fairgrounds, and even cage-fighting bears. Whether you’re competing for bragging rights or just looking for a laugh, it’s an unforgettable night out filled with quirky challenges and unique vibes.
Junkyard Golf Club are also keeping the kids entertained this January with their new Family Ticket at £25 for nine holes of crazy golf for up to four people*. Available off-peak, Sunday to Thursday, this deal is ideal for some quality time without the hefty price tag. *2 adults + 2 children, or 1 adult + 3 children.
Celebrate the launch of Unlimited Crazy Golf this January by swapping the sofa for something special. Whether it’s a night out with friends or a family adventure, Junkyard Golf Club is the go-to destination to beat the January blues.
Buy tickets online at: www.junkyardgolfclub.co.uk or walk in and start your adventure today.