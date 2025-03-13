Keep the whole family entertained this Easter at Ninja Warrior UK

Visit Ninja Warrior UK this Easter for an action-packed holiday and refuel with their Kids Eat Free offer.

With the two-week Easter holidays fast approaching, parents everywhere are looking for ways to keep the kids entertained. Ninja Warrior UK Leeds has the perfect solution for an action-packed day of jumping, climbing, and swinging through exhilarating challenges. Combining fun, fitness, and friendly competition, it’s the ultimate family adventure this Easter.

Inspired by the hit ITV show, Ninja Warrior UK Leeds features a thrilling obstacle course and an inflatable park with zones designed for all ages and abilities. From the infamous Warped Wall to the Flying Squirrel and Spider Wall, there’s plenty of action for both kids and adults.

From Saturday 5th April to Sunday 27th April 2025, families can enjoy a free Kids Box meal with every session booked using the code KIDSEASTER. Choose from pizza, chicken nuggets, or a hot dog, served with chips and a drink. The perfect way to refuel after conquering the course!

Emma Rowling, General Manager at Ninja Warrior UK Leeds, said: "Keeping the kids entertained during the holidays can be tricky, but we’re making it easy with a fun and active way for families to spend time together. With our Kids Eat Free offer, kids can refuel and keep the fun going all day."

This Easter, bring the whole family to Ninja Warrior UK Leeds for an action-packed day out. To book your session, visit https://ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/leeds/

