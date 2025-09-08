Kenyan festival debuts in Bradford

A little slice of Nairobi is landed in the UK this week as one of Kenya’s most loved cultural gatherings, Blankets & Wine, made its debut in Bradford's Lister Park.

For over a decade, the festival has been a fixture in Kenya’s capital — a Sunday tradition where friends and families sprawl out on colourful blankets, sharing food, soaking up live music, and celebrating creativity. It’s part open-air concert, part food fair, part fashion show, and all about community.

Now, the much-loved event is packing its signature flair and heading to Bradford, as part of the city’s year of culture. It will offer festival goers a chance to experience Kenya’s unique blend of energy, artistry and togetherness. Expect live performances from both Kenyan and UK artists, authentic East African cuisine, and the same easy-going, joyous vibe that has made it such a hit back home.

Kenya’s festival scene is no small affair. Recent industry insights highlight that Kenya hosts around 15 major festivals across the country. Set on the Swahili Coast, Lamu features both the Lamu Cultural Festival and Africa’s biggest Yoga Festival. The Lamu Yoga Festival continues to grow, from what began with around 180 attendees has blossomed into a week-long wellness retreat with roughly 400 participants, guided by 35 instructors and offering up to 175 classes and workshops. In its current, eighth edition, the festival expects over yoga enthusiasts from across the globe making it a meaningful fusion of culture and wellness. Staying in Nairobi the Kaleidoscope Festival has become a showcase of East Africa’s music, art and innovation, attracting creatives from across the continent.

By bringing Blankets & Wine to the UK, organisers hope to tap into the multi-festival energy that is thriving in Kenya.

"This is a dream come true," says the Founder - Muthoni Ndong’a. "Since 2008, we've been passionate about showcasing the incredible talent of African musicians, building a real community of fans, vendors and sponsors, and scaling opportunities across the live music value chain. Taking Blankets & Wine to the UK is the next step in exporting our music and culture, and is a testament to the power of Blankets in transcending borders and connecting people from all walks of life."

Blankets & Wine was conceived in 2008 by Muthoni Ndonga, widely known as Muthoni Drummer Queen (MDQ). Having recently graduated with a diploma in international relations and philosophy, she aimed to create a platform for alternative and non-mainstream music in Nairobi—one that combined live performances, lifestyle, and community in an accessible way. From its inception, the event adopted a relaxed, experiential format: attendees were encouraged to bring a blanket or Maasai shuka, a picnic basket, and even some wine, then settle in for a Sunday of live Afro-fusion music, style, and culture.

Between 2008 and 2015, Blankets & Wine grew steadily, becoming one of East Africa’s most anticipated music and lifestyle events. Its rise was fuelled by a thoughtfully curated line-up, a fun and stylish vibe, and an aspirational, community-driven atmosphere. By 2012, Blankets & Wine expanded beyond Nairobi to Uganda, Tanzania, and eventually Rwanda, spreading the concept across East Africa. Today, it stands as a key driver of the "Kenya First" music movement—championing local talents while offering a platform alongside international artists.

