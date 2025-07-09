Kickstart summer with free open weekend at Better leisure centres

Better leisure centres across York are gearing up to stage two free open days for local residents, promising a weekend of fun and fitness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 19th and 20th July, members and non-members alike are invited to attend centres across the city for an ‘exercise extravaganza’ that has been designed to encourage people to move more and explore different activities.

A host of free sessions will run at Burnholme Sports Centre, Energise Leisure Centre, Yearsley Swimming Pool and York Leisure Centre including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Introductory gym trials for adults and juniors where leisure centre staff will be on hand to demonstrate the range of state-of-the-art equipment and advise on the best ways to achieve fitness goals

Mind and body masterclasses for anyone keen to support their wellbeing through yoga and pilates

Swim school and water safety taster sessions for five to 11-year olds where youngster’s swimming skills will be put to the test and they’ll learn about the water safety code

Toddler splash with fun floats, inflatables and aqua toys for children up to five years, accompanied by an adult

Family fun swim sessions

Roller skating experience for novices or seasoned skaters

An introduction to underwater hockey

Free access to the interactive soft play areas which boast inflatables and a jungle run obstacle course

Better leisure centre soft play

Better’s annual Open Weekend encourages residents to try various activities available at their local leisure and sports centres. The activities are all completely free of charge and many are suitable for the whole family.

For details about how to access the schedule of activities at various leisure centres and to secure your place on a specific session, please visit

Start your Summer with our National Open Weekend!

Natalie Thomas, GLL’s Community Sports Manager in York, said: “We work hard throughout the year to provide an extensive programme of activities for people of all ages and abilities that are inclusive and affordable. Our open days are a chance to invite the local community to test out our amazing facilities and experience a range of sessions for free.

Better leisure centre gym

“It’s guaranteed to be a great day out for the whole family, providing a chance for people to try out a series of fitness classes and swim sessions as well as make use of the leisure centre facilities for free. Our dedicated team of health and exercise professionals will be on hand to provide advice and support to anyone interested in embarking on a new fitness journey with Better.”