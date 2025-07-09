Kickstart summer with free open weekend at Better leisure centres
On 19th and 20th July, members and non-members alike are invited to attend centres across the city for an ‘exercise extravaganza’ that has been designed to encourage people to move more and explore different activities.
A host of free sessions will run at Burnholme Sports Centre, Energise Leisure Centre, Yearsley Swimming Pool and York Leisure Centre including:
- Introductory gym trials for adults and juniors where leisure centre staff will be on hand to demonstrate the range of state-of-the-art equipment and advise on the best ways to achieve fitness goals
- Mind and body masterclasses for anyone keen to support their wellbeing through yoga and pilates
- Swim school and water safety taster sessions for five to 11-year olds where youngster’s swimming skills will be put to the test and they’ll learn about the water safety code
- Toddler splash with fun floats, inflatables and aqua toys for children up to five years, accompanied by an adult
- Family fun swim sessions
- Roller skating experience for novices or seasoned skaters
- An introduction to underwater hockey
- Free access to the interactive soft play areas which boast inflatables and a jungle run obstacle course
Better’s annual Open Weekend encourages residents to try various activities available at their local leisure and sports centres. The activities are all completely free of charge and many are suitable for the whole family.
For details about how to access the schedule of activities at various leisure centres and to secure your place on a specific session, please visit
Start your Summer with our National Open Weekend!
Natalie Thomas, GLL’s Community Sports Manager in York, said: “We work hard throughout the year to provide an extensive programme of activities for people of all ages and abilities that are inclusive and affordable. Our open days are a chance to invite the local community to test out our amazing facilities and experience a range of sessions for free.
“It’s guaranteed to be a great day out for the whole family, providing a chance for people to try out a series of fitness classes and swim sessions as well as make use of the leisure centre facilities for free. Our dedicated team of health and exercise professionals will be on hand to provide advice and support to anyone interested in embarking on a new fitness journey with Better.”
For more information, visit www.better.org.uk