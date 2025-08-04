Kids go free at Scampston Walled Garden
Whether it’s exploring the beautiful Walled Garden, enjoying a walk around the Capability Brown-designed parkland, or letting off steam in the natural play area, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. With free admission for children of all ages, it's a fantastic opportunity to experience one of Yorkshire’s hidden gems as a family.
We also have our Summer Dingbat Trail out in the grounds, nature trails, garden games, 80 acres of parkland to run round and our brand-new wooden tractor!
“We’re thrilled to offer a full day of fun where families can enjoy everything Scampston has to offer,” said Katie Spaven, Marketing & Visitor Services Manager at Scampston. “The Kids Go Free Day is all about encouraging families to explore the outdoors together and enjoy a day with us.”
The Pantry Café will be open throughout the day, serving locally-sourced lunches, snacks, and sweet treats. Visitors are also welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy it in the parkland.
No advance booking is required – simply turn up and enjoy the day!
Event Details:
- What: Kids Go Free Day at Scampston Estate
- When: Saturday, August 9
- Time: 10am – 5pm
- Where: Scampston Hall & Gardens, Malton, North Yorkshire
- Admission: Free for all children; standard adult entry applies