Kirkby Stephen Auction Mart thanks its local farming community

An open invitation from the H&H Group to a social evening at Kirkby Stephen Auction Mart to meet with friends, colleagues, and Agri-Influencers Charlotte Ashley and Rebecca Wilson.

The farming communities of Cumbria and North Yorkshire are warmly invited to join the H&H agri-business teams at Kirkby Stephen Auction Mart on Friday, 14th February, for a Valentine’s Day evening filled with hospitality, socialising, and the opportunity to learn new skills from the experts. Nationally renowned leading farming influencers and campaigners, Charlotte Ashley and Rebecca Wilson will give a socially insightful presentation, followed by a live butchery demonstration.

Hosted by Harrison & Hetherington and sister companies H&H Land & Estates and H&H Insurance Brokers, this evening will see local farmers and their families come together to share insights and issues and celebrate the industry that bonds this rural community. Free to attend, it will include a hog roast and refreshments, a stock judging competition, plus a butchery demonstration followed by a meat auction in aid of the RABI.

Harrison & Hetherington’s Regional Sales Manager & Auctioneer Mark Richardson hopes this social event will give farmers a chance to look at the positives and leave their work and wellies at the auction mart door.

Mark Richardson, Regional Sales Manager & Auctioneer, Harrison & Hetherington

“Farming is clearly facing some considerable challenges right now, but we know farmers do it because they love it, so we wanted to thank them for their work and show our support to the industry by hosting this special evening. Whether you’re looking to gain new knowledge, explore opportunities, or simply enjoy a cracking night out with your partner and your local farming community, I believe that this special event will be the perfect way to do it.”

The evening will start with introductions from the H&H agri-businesses, followed by agri-influencers Charlotte Ashley and Rebecca Wilson, sharing their personal experiences, professional insights, and perspectives on the farming world from a digital perspective. The evening continues with a butchery demonstration from two local butchers, Messrs Dowdings and Messrs Steadman, who will demonstrate the precision and artistry that goes into preparing high-quality meat ready for the consumer – showcasing the difference between a butcher’s lamb versus export lamb. The butchered meat will go under the hammer to give everyone a chance to take home some premium cuts of lamb, with the added reward of knowing that all the proceeds will go to the agricultural community support charity, the RABI.

The competitive part of the evening is a light-hearted rolling stock judging competition which will give those attending the chance to showcase their expertise and to engage with fellow farmers.

In summing up the event, Amanda Wallbank, Associate Director with H&H Insurance Brokers said: “We're excited to bring the farming community together to share the news that H&H Insurance now has an office in the heart of Kirkby Stephen Auction Mart plus this event is a chance for the H&H Group - Farmstock, Land & Estates, and Insurance - to showcase how we serve farmers and the wider rural community, all under one roof. It's also an opportunity to celebrate with a fantastic evening of great guests, food, and drinks.”

The Kirkby Stephen Valentine’s Day evening offers an opportunity to build connections, gain valuable insights, and celebrate the heart of farming – the perfect way for everyone who loves farming to spend Valentine’s Day this year.