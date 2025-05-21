Kynren begins work on major show for its time travelling theme park

Following recent planning approval, development has now begun on one of the flagship experiences within Kynren – The Storied Lands, the UK’s first live-action historical theme park.

Set to open in summer 2026 alongside four other monumental shows and immersive experiences, The Lost Feather is a visually stunning and conservation-led bird show which will be performed on a breathtaking stage inspired by a giant bird’s nest and work is underway to create the 3,600 capacity seated arena.

Exploring the ancient and ongoing connection between birds and humanity, the show will feature spectacular free-flight displays, emotional storytelling, and will also connect people with rare and endangered species, becoming both a highlight of the visitor experience and a rallying cry for wildlife protection.

The Lost Feather will be one of five monumental shows and immersive experiences within the spectacular daytime attraction, set against beautifully landscaped historical backdrops within the wider Kynren park in Bishop Auckland, County Durham. The show also contributes to the Kynren – The Storied Lands’ central mission: to bring history, heritage, and nature together through unforgettable live experiences.

Jimmy Robinson, Curator, Birds & Conservation at Kynren - The Storied Lands is helping to create The Lost Feather. Pictured with a bald eagle

Anna Warnecke, Kynren’s CEO who is overseeing the expansion said: “Approval of the plans for The Lost Feather is another momentous step forward for Kynren – The Storied Lands. Every aspect of the entire park has been carefully thought through and designed, building on the expertise gained from delivering Kynren’s night shows, and we’re all incredibly pleased we can continue to progress our exciting ideas to produce an epic park that will help boost the local economy and community.”

The Lost Feather is being created under the guidance of two leading figures in avian care, training, and conservation – Jimmy Robinson, Curator, Birds & Conservation at Kynren and Andy Hallsworth who is Assistant Curator, Birds & Training.

Jimmy is an internationally recognised bird trainer, falconer, and conservationist with over 25 years of experience. His work has spanned continents and included leadership roles at the Hawk Conservancy Trust and National Centre for Birds of Prey. He is also the driving force behind Kynren’s vulture conservation breeding and kestrel research programmes.

Andy Hallsworth is former head of animal training and presentations at ZSEA Banham Zoo and brings over 30 years of experience in wildlife display and education, including 15 years at ZSL London Zoo, where he developed one of the UK's first mixed species free-flying bird displays.

Development has now begun on The Lost Feather, one of the flagship experiences within Kynren – The Storied Lands

“The Lost Feather embodies everything Kynren – The Storied Lands stands for: world-class entertainment with purpose. This show will immerse audiences in the beauty, fragility, and wonder of birds, while also inspiring meaningful action for conservation. We are incredibly proud to have two of the most respected professionals in the field leading its development,” added Anna.

Together, Jimmy and Andy, supported by their talented team of avian trainers bring unmatched expertise in bird welfare, training, storytelling, and public engagement to the creation of The Lost Feather.

Jimmy said: “Birds have shaped our myths, our ecosystems, and our futures. At Kynren, we’re giving them a platform not only to amaze people, but to move them – to make them care. The Lost Feather is more than a show; it’s a powerful way to connect people with the natural world and inspire them to protect it.”

The Lost Feather sits at the heart of Kynren’s growing commitment to environmental protection and biodiversity. This includes a vulture conservation breeding facility for critically endangered species such as the African white-backed vulture and a kestrel research programme in collaboration with the Hawk Conservancy Trust, focused on halting the decline of this iconic British bird of prey.

Andy Hallsworth, Assistant Curator, Birds & Training at Kynren - The Storied Lands, is helping to create The Lost Feather show

Future phases of development of Kynren – The Storied Lands will introduce even more attractions, and further details on additional shows, educational programmes, and conservation initiatives will be revealed in the coming months. In the meantime, the award-winning live action night show, Kynren – An Epic Tale of England, will continue on Saturday nights with its 1,000-strong cast and crew of volunteers and its 2025 season will run from 19th July to 13th September.