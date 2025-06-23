Lace
Lace was first developed in Europe during the 16th Century. There are two distinct types of lace making namely needle lace and bobbin lace. Needle lace is made with a single needle and thread whilst bobbin lace entails the plaiting of many threads. Lace thread was typically made from linen, and later silk or metallic gold threads, followed by cotton in the 19th century.
Needle and bobbin laces were often named after the region or town where they were made. Famous centres were established in Italy, Flanders and France. The finest laces involved the talents and skills of three distinct specialists; the artist who created the designs on paper, the pattern maker who translated the designs onto parchment and the lace maker who worked directly on the patterns to make the lace.
Lace was always an expensive luxury item because of its painstaking, time consuming production. Lace styles evolved throughout the centuries in response to changes in fashion. Both men and women wore lace from its inception to the 18th century. It was often the most costly part of dress and reflected the sophisticated tastes of the aristocracy. Lace adorned women’s and men’s collars, cuffs, draped women’s shoulders, hands, heads, covered entire gowns and also used in home furnishings. The excessive sums of money spent on extravagant laces prompted many governments to place restrictions on the wearing and importing of lace from other countries. These laws proved futile and the smuggling of foreign lace was widespread.
Europe’s desire for handmade lace continued until the end of the 18th century. The French Revolution which led to the destruction of the French court and its luxury industries aided its demise. Machine made lace was introduced after an English man John Heathcoat invented a machine that could made the most tedious element of lace, the mesh ground. Machine and handmade laces were often combined. Novel laces were developed including Belgian Point de Gaze and French Chantilly bobbin lace. Domestic techniques such as tatting and crochet were encouraged by women’s periodicals and printed patterns became widely available.
Recently here at Sheffield Auction Gallery we sold some beautiful lace from the 19th Century which was worked by the nuns at Kirk Edge Monastery there were wonderful examples of lacework from a bygone era.